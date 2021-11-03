Global warming doesn’t affect all regions the same way. But the lack of water in some areas can have a global impact - leading to broader instability and new migration waves.

"I should say climate change is affecting the rainfall,” says Dr Shadad Attili, Former Palestinian Minister of Water. “So even changing the pattern of rainfall and that reflects also in the farmer who used to plant the crops. He depends on the rainfall. Water is a fundamental basic human right. If people don't have water, they're going to move to places where water is. If people don't have enough food, OK, they're going to move to places where food is. It creates internal instability. It also creates regional instability. So it's serious. It's really serious".

But if there is political will, is there a solution?

"There should be a Green Fund,” says Dr Attili. “And financing should be enabled to developing countries in order to address the consequences of climate change: the adaptation, the mitigation and all the stuff. We have to encourage water reservations. We have to have better governance, agricultural irrigation systems. We have also to reform all sectors. On top of that, we have to reform the water sector in order to reduce losses and to keep each and every single drop of water in our region."