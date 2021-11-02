COP26 latest: Day 2 looks promising with major deals set to be signed

After an opening day marked by "doomsday" rhetoric, it's time for action at COP26.

If you weren't able to follow along yesterday, here are the 5 key takeouts from day 1.

Here is what you need to know as crucial climate talks enter their second day:

Several major deals are expected to be signed on Tuesday, notably an agreement by more than 100 world leaders to end deforestation by 2030.

The world leaders' summit concludes today. After outlining their national commitments and setting out broad outlines of agreements, they will let diplomats and other government officials hammer out the details.

A delegation of 12 mayors from some of the world's major cities have called for action to tackle climate change as they travelled to Glasgow for the COP26 summit.

