This content is not available in your region

COP26 latest: Day 2 looks promising with major deals set to be signed

A woman walks by a sign inside the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
A woman walks by a sign inside the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.   -   Copyright  Alberto Pezzali/AP
By Euronews with agencies

After an opening day marked by "doomsday" rhetoric, it's time for action at COP26.

If you weren't able to follow along yesterday, here are the 5 key takeouts from day 1.

Here is what you need to know as crucial climate talks enter their second day:

  • Several major deals are expected to be signed on Tuesday, notably an agreement by more than 100 world leaders to end deforestation by 2030.
  • The world leaders' summit concludes today. After outlining their national commitments and setting out broad outlines of agreements, they will let diplomats and other government officials hammer out the details.
  • A delegation of 12 mayors from some of the world's major cities have called for action to tackle climate change as they travelled to Glasgow for the COP26 summit.

Follow our live updates here:

13:04

Israeli minister in wheelchair attends COP26 after accessibility issues on Day 1

Israel’s energy minister, who uses a wheelchair, was able to attend COP26 on Tuesday, a day after police prevented her from reaching the venue.

Energy Minister Karine Elharrar arrived at the climate summit in Glasgow alongside Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, using a blue ramp to enter the building, according to footage sent by Bennett's office.

FILE: Israel Energy Minister Karine Elharrar arrives for a group portrait with fellow cabinet ministers in the new government, on June 14, 2021, in Jerusalem.

A spokeswoman for Elharrar said on Monday that she wasn’t able to attend the conference after police officers at a checkpoint did not let her vehicle with the wheelchair through.

Even though conference organisers knew she required an accessible entrance, the minister’s car was kept from approaching for two hours, after which she was offered a ride on a shuttle — which wasn’t wheelchair accessible.

With AP

12:52

Cyprus working on regional plan to taclke climate change in east Mediterranean

Cyprus’ president said his government was working with neighbouring countries to come up with a regional action plan aimed at tackling climate change in the East Mediterranean and the Middle East.

Nicos Anastasiades told leaders at COP26 that 240 scientists from the Middle East and Europe were already working to prepare policy recommendations, measures and “specific solutions” for the region that has been classified a “global climate change hot-spot.”

Anastasiades said in the next few months, a meeting of regional ministers will precede a leaders’ summit that will endorse the action plan and set up monitoring mechanisms to ensure “implementation of our commitments.”

With AP

12:47

UK receives 'Fossil of the Day' awards for failing to organise inclusive COP

Britain and Australia received the “Fossil of the Day” award at COP26, a questionable honour given by environmentalists "to the countries who are 'doing the most to achieve the least' in terms of the progress on climate change."
Climate Action Network, an umbrella group of hundreds of non-governmental organisations, said the UK presidency won the award in partnership with the UNFCCC secretariat, for "their exceptional organisation."
While the UK presidency insisted it was "prepared to welcome the global community to ‘the most inclusive COP ever’ (...) this spirit of inclusivity has showcased what the Brits do best- the art of queueing- for hours in some cases, " CAN said.

Australia received the second “fossil” for recently approving three new coal projects, the group said. 

12:28

Civil society groups complain of limited access to COP26 negotiations 

"Civil society learned on the first day that unprecedented restrictions would be placed to prevent access to observers to the negotiating rooms," tweeted the Climate Action Network. 
12:22

EU, US to announce major methane deal

The European Union and the United States are set to announce a wide-ranging plan to curb methane emissions.

The plan would tighten methane regulations for the oil and gas sector and crack down on leaks from pipelines.

A proposed rule would for the first time target emissions from existing oil and gas wells nationwide, rather than focus only on new wells.

With AP

11:59

Bezos Earth Fund pledges $2bn to tackle climate crisis 

The Bezos Earth Fund pledged $2 billion (€1.72 billion)  on Tuesday to tackle climate change through landscape restoration and the transformation of agricultural systems.

“Our commitment today supports a three-fold imperative — we must conserve what we have, restore what we’ve lost, and grow what we need in harmony with nature,” the fund’s founder, Jeff Bezos, said in a statement.

11:47

Mayors of world's big cities headed to COP26

A delegation of 12 mayors representing the world's major cities called for action to tackle climate change as they travelled on Monday to Glasgow for the COP26 summit.

The delegation said that world leaders must act now to head off the worst effects of climate change.

It includes the mayors of New York, London and Paris, as well as growing urban centres in the developing world such as Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Freetown, Sierra Leone.

They plan to take part in three days of COP26 meetings to share their expertise about what is working on the local level and what is not.

With AP

10:37

Ending deforestation by 2030: Landmark deal or rerun of past failures?

From Brazil to Indonesia to the UK, countries across the planet have promised to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation within the next nine years. 
10:35

Watch live: World leaders speak on day two of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow

10:02
Good morning and welcome back to our Euronews COP26 blog!

You might also like