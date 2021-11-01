COP26 latest: Crucial climate talks open with 'doomsday' warning

14:41

'Climate change can tear us apart', says Italian PM Draghi

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrives for the COP26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday Nov. 1, 2021.

Italian PM Mario Draghi outlined the "serious repercussions of climate change on global peace and security."

"Climate change can tear us apart," he told world leaders at the COP26 opening ceremony.

He defended the results of the G20 summit chaired by his country over the weekend.

"Money is not a concern if we want to use it well," Draghi said.

The Italian premier said the COP26 should mark a "quantum leap in our fight against climate change."

"Future generations will judge us. We must involve them, listen to them and learn from them," he told world leaders.