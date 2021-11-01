COP26 latest: Crucial climate talks open with 'doomsday' warning

Copyright Alberto Pezzali/AP-
By Euronews with agencies
Here is what you need to know as crucial COP26 climate talks kick off in Glasgow:
- UK PM Boris Johnson opened the COP26 with a "doomsday" warning, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said humanity was 'digging its own grave."
- Over 130 heads of state are due to talk about what their country is going to do about the threat of global warming.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pulled out of the conference at the last minute. Xi Jinping, president of top carbon polluting nation China, and Russian President Vladimir Putin won't be in Glasgow.
G20 leaders in Rome only offered vague climate pledges, saying they would seek carbon neutrality "by or around mid-century.''
15:00
Climate activists speak out at COP26 opening ceremony
In addition to world leaders, several climate activists spoke out at the COP26 opening ceremony.
Among them was Kenyan campaigner Elizabeth Wathuti.
"Over two million of my fellow Kenyans are facing climate-related starvation," she said, urging world leaders to take action.
14:41
'Climate change can tear us apart', says Italian PM Draghi
Italian PM Mario Draghi outlined the "serious repercussions of climate change on global peace and security."
"Climate change can tear us apart," he told world leaders at the COP26 opening ceremony.
He defended the results of the G20 summit chaired by his country over the weekend.
"Money is not a concern if we want to use it well," Draghi said.
The Italian premier said the COP26 should mark a "quantum leap in our fight against climate change."
"Future generations will judge us. We must involve them, listen to them and learn from them," he told world leaders.
14:13
Sir David Attenborough emphasises 'inequality' in climate change impacts
British broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough emphasised "inequality" in the way countries face the impacts of climate change.
"Today those who have done the least to cause this problem are being the hardest hit," he told world leaders at the opening ceremony.
14:05
Prince of Wales addressing COP26
"Time has quite literally run out," Prince Charles told world leaders, referring to the latest IPCC report that highlighted "the scale of the problem."
"You do not need me to tell you the eyes and hopes of the world are upon you."
The British royal emphasised the role of the private sector in the fight against climate change, insisting there was "no doubt" it was "ready to play its part."
13:56
'We face a stark choice': UN Secretary-General
'Either we stop it or it stops us,' warned António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, as he urged world leaders to take action against climate change.
"And it's time to say, enough. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves."
"We need maximum ambition from all countries on all fronts," he said.
Guterres also said that believing recent announcements by governments could turn the tide on climate change was "an illusion,'' not least because there are serious questions many countries' pledges.
"As we open this much-anticipated climate conference, we are still heading for climate disaster,'' he said.
Guterres urged major economic powers, including emerging nations like China, to "go the extra mile'' because they contribute the lion's share of global greenhouse gas emissions.
Among other measures, the UN official announced the creation of a group of experts to measure net-zero commitments from non-state actors.
13:37
UK PM opening world leaders summit at COP26
"It's one minute to midnight and we need to act now,'' UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told world leaders at the COP26 opening ceremony.
Johnson compared the ever-warming Earth's position to that of James Bond -- strapped to a bomb that will destroy the planet and trying to work out how to defuse it.
He told leaders that "we are in roughly the same position'' -- only now the "ticking doomsday device'' is real and not fiction.
The British PM insisted world leaders had the "duty" to make COP26 the moment when humanity "finally began to defuse that bomb."
"Let's do enough to save our planet and our way of life," he said.
13:35
Watch live: World leaders set out plans to curb emissions at COP26 opening ceremony
The opening ceremony for the COP26 climate change conference gets underway in Glasgow. Watch it live here:
13:15
COP26: Watch climate activists dress up as world leaders in musical protest
Seeing double: World leaders impersonated at COP26Bagpiping activists in Glasgow have dressed up as world leaders ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference.
13:11
COP26 is 'moment of truth,' says EC President
Ahead of the world leaders summit in Glasgow, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that the COP26 was "a moment of truth for our plans to stop climate change."
"Europe is committed to be the first climate-neutral continent in the world and join forces with its partners for more ambitious climate action," she wrote.
12:38
'Let's act now', tweets Spanish PM as he arrives in Glasgow
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez urged fellow world leaders to act as he arrived in Glasgow for the COP26.
"Society demands action and leaders must respond. It is urgent to increase the level of climate ambition to keep within our reach the objective of limiting the increase in temperature to just 1.5ºC," he tweeted.
"Let's act now!" Sanchez wrote.