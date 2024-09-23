By Euronews and AFP

Having risen to global social media stardom during the Olympics, Kim Ye-ji will soon be making her acting debut, hitting screens in upcoming spinoff series ‘Crush’.

South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji took home a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, as well as winning over the internet with her style and cool demeanour. Now the viral star has won an acting job to match her calm and collected air: an assassin.

The 32-year-old, who took silver in the women's 10m air pistol in July and won fame for her wire-rimmed shooting glasses and baseball cap (worn with a certain ‘main character energy’), will play an assassin in ‘Crush’ – a spinoff short-form series of the global film project 'Asia' – Seoul-based entertainment company Asia Lab told AFP last week.

‘Asia’, directed by Asia Lab CEO Lee Jung-sub, follows the stories of individuals tackling racism and discrimination.

Its cast of American and Asian actors includes such names as Indian megastar television actress and model Anushka Sen.

In a separate statement, Asia Lab said it was excited to witness "the potential synergy that will arise from Kim Ye-ji and Anushka Sen's new transformation into a killer duo".

South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji won particular fame after a video clip from an earlier competition went viral. Manish Swarup/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Asia Lab weren’t the only ones to notice the shooter’s potential for acting fame, with celebrities such as Elon Musk praising her star quality.

"She should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!" Musk wrote on his social media platform X.

The big question is: could equally internet-famous Turkish Olympic shooter Yusuf Dikeç be the perfect (acting) partner in crime? That’s a series we’d definitely watch.