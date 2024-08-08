Athletes from badminton stars to discus throwers have come to the Olympics with bold nail art - and experts suggest it's not just a fashion statement.

As Sha'Carri Richardson crossed the 100-metre finish line in first place, her gesture of triumph was to mime wiping sweat off her brow.

As she flicked the non-existent droplets from her fingers, she flaunted her dazzling manicure to the cameras.

Athletes from badminton stars to discus throwers have come to the Olympics with bold nail art - and experts suggest it's not just a fashion statement.

Dr Danielle Adams Norenberg, the head of psychology at the UK Sports Institute who works with Team Great Britain, told The Guardian that fancy acrylics can give athletes a confidence boost.

“I’m all for helping [athletes] figure out how they’re going to express themselves through their performance in a way that enhances their strengths and supports their methods,” Norenberg said.

The psychologist also counters the idea that long nails might hinder performance.

“The athletes and the coaches themselves are considering their equipment to the absolute nth degree and they would not be taking a risk that would compromise their performance in that respect,” she explained. “It wouldn’t even be a consideration at this level.”

And just in case anyone should break a nail, there’s a salon inside the Olympic Village.

Here are our top picks of the nail art at the Olympics this year.

1. Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson Ashley Landis/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, shows off her American flag-inspired, bejewelled nails while travelling along the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

2. Taryn Gollshewsky

Taryn Gollshewsky Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Taryn Gollshewsky, of Australia, wears the Olympic rings against a glittery gold background on her nails during the women's discus throw qualification.

3. Jeremy Goupille

Jeremy Goupille Natacha Pisarenko/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Jeremy Goupille, co-chair of Pride House, shows his nails painted with rainbow colours and the Olympic rings at the opening of the safe space for the LGBT+ community of athletes.

4. Eleni-Klaoudia Polak

Eleni-Klaoudia Polak Matthias Schrader/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Eleni-Klaoudia Polak, of Greece, shows her nails inspired by the journey to the Olympics as she prepares for the women's pole vault qualification.

5. Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles Ashley Landis/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Noah Lyles, of the United States, shows off nails decorated with the colours of the American flag as he celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 100-metre final.

6. Polia Buhrova

Polia Buhrova Dita Alangkara/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Ukraine's Polia Buhrova has her fingernails painted with the colours of the Ukrainian flag and the Olympic rings during her women's singles badminton group stage match against Czechia's Tereza Svabikova at Porte de la Chapelle Arena.

7. Paula Soria Gutierrez

Paula Soria Gutierrez Robert F. Bukaty/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Spain's Paula Soria Gutierrez's Spanish flag nails as she gives a sign to server Liliana Fernandez Steiner in a beach volleyball match against Switzerland.

8. Arianna Errigo

Arianna Errigo Andrew Medichini/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Arianna Errigo from Italy has her country's flag painted on her nails as she reacts during the women's team foil semifinal match against Japan.