Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour returns tonight with a five-show run at London’s Wembley Stadium with additional security measures, one week after a foiled terror plot which led to the cancellation of her three shows in Vienna. Swifties are determined to see the pop star for her final European shows.

Swifties are still in shock over recent events and are trying to shake it off by flocking to London for Taylor Swift’s final gigs that will close out the European leg of the Eras Tour.

First, a knife-wielding attacker murdered three young girls at a Swift-themed dance class in northern England, sparking a series of violent anti-immigrant protests across the UK. Right-wing activists used the tragedy to spread misinformation about the suspect.

Then the shows in Vienna were cancelled after police arrested three Islamic State-inspired extremists they believed were planning to attack the concert venue.

But none of that has dampened fans’ enthusiasm to see Swift during five shows Thursday through Tuesday at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Fans pose by a Taylor Swift portrait painted on a stairway at Wembley Stadium in London - Wednesday 14 August Alastair Grant/AP

Swifties in London prior to tonight's gig Alastair Grant / AP

Security remains a concern, and London’s Metropolitan Police Service has offered assurances, pointing out that it has learned lessons from the 2017 attack on an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena that killed 22 people and injured hundreds more.

Organizers have promised “additional ticket checks" at the 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium, which prohibits concert goers from bringing anything bigger than a tiny bag into the venue. There is also a ban on iPads, aerosols, and glass or metal containers.

Those without tickets will be moved away from the stadium, as ticketless supporters will be unable to congregate outside the arena – a common practice among fans known as “tay-gating”.

Police patrol around Wembley Stadium in London - Wednesday 14 August AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Additionally, overnight camping outside the venue has also been prohibited, and the entry times for each Wembley Stadium date have been moved forward by 15 minutes.

“London is a big city. We’re used to putting on all of these events,’’ said Tracy Halliwell, the head of tourism for Visit London. “You’ll see there is a higher police presence on the ground and that’s really just to make sure that everything … runs smoothly.”

People look at a new mural portrait of Taylor Swift designed by Kate Clayton which was unveiled in Shoreditch in east London - Tuesday 13 August Alastair Grant/AP

Surprisingly, Swift has not yet commented on her cancelled Vienna shows. Neither her personal account nor Taylor Nation, an X and Instagram account run by her team, have posted since 6 August.

The pop star did comment on the Southport attack, stating that she was “completely in shock.”

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Fans of the singer told the PA news agency they hope she will dedicate one of her songs to the three victims of the attack, Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, who died after being stabbed on 29 July.

A family look at a Taylor Swift merchandise kiosk at Wembley Stadium in London - Wednesday 14 August Alastair Grant/AP

A JustGiving page, created to support those involved in the attack, dramatically surpassed its initial £13,000 (€15,000) target and has amassed more than £380,000 (€443,000) for Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

A statement from the charity said: “The speedy and compassionate response will not only provide essential aid to those affected but has also shown the power of unity and kindness in the Swiftie community.”

“Thank you for embodying the spirit of Taylor’s music and for turning empathy into action.”

Taylor Swift's last European concerts for the Eras Tour take place on Thursday 15, Friday 16, Saturday 17, Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 August in London at Wembley Stadium. The final Eras Tour shows will take place in Canada: Toronto (14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 November) and Vancouver (6, 7 and 8 November).