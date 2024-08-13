Due to the recent terror plot in Vienna, Swifties will no longer be allowed to gather outside and sing along as they have in the past.

Taylor Swift fans gathering in large numbers to sing along outside open-air venues has become almost as iconic to the Eras tour as the outfits, friendship bracelets and surprise acoustic performances.

However, in light of heightened security following a suspected terror plot at a Swift concert in Vienna, Wembley Stadium has announced that it will relocate any fans who attempt to gather outside the London venue this week.

“To support with the safe entry and exit of everyone within the stadium, no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium,” reads a statement from Wembley Stadium. “Non ticket holders will be moved on.”

The pop megastar closes the European leg of her Eras Tour in London on 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20 August – dates which have not been cancelled at the time of writing.

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, 21 June 2024 in London. Credit: AP Photo

A spokesman for the city's Metropolitan Police said: "There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London.”

The news is sure to disappoint dedicated fans who couldn’t secure tickets but still planned to attend outside the venue - a practice known as "Tay-gating".

Many videos on social media have gone viral showing masses of fans gathered outside concerts, listening as their favourite songs play. Last month in Munich, fans took advantage of a nearby hillside to catch a glimpse of the performance.

Swift's three Vienna concerts were cancelled after Austrian authorities arrested two men for allegedly plotting a terrorist attack during the events. One of the suspects, a 19-year-old man, had allegedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and was radicalised online. A second suspect was also detained, and authorities are searching for three more individuals connected to the plot.

The concerts were planned last week at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium as part of her Eras Tour, which has been travelling across Europe and most recently visited Germany.

In total, 65,000 people had been expected to attend per day, with an additional 20,000 fans to be present outside the Austrian venue.