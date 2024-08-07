Earlier on Wednesday, Austrian police apprehended a 19-year-old suspect who had reportedly pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group.

All three upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna have been cancelled after Austrian authorities arrested two men for allegedly plotting a terrorist attack during the events.

The concerts were planned at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as part of her Eras Tour which has been travelling across Europe, having recently visited Germany.

"Due to confirmation by government officials of a planned terrorist attack ... we have no choice but to cancel the three planned shows for everyone's safety," the event's organisers said in a statement shared on Instagram.

Earlier on Wednesday, authorities in Austria arrested a 19-year-old man in the Austrian capital.

The man was previously known to authorities as a suspect of terrorism and was arrested following a large police operation with over 100 nearby residents evacuated, according to local media.

The arrested 19-year-old, whose identity was not revealed by the authorities, had allegedly pledged an oath of allegiance to the so-called Islamic State group and had been radicalised on the internet.

A second person was also arrested in Vienna, who was believed to be in contact with the first suspect.

Police are looking for a further three people in combination with the attack.

Authorities were tipped off about the attack by a foreign security service.

Austria's top public security chief, Franz Ruf, said that authorities were made aware of preparations for such an attack and that the suspect's focus had been the upcoming concert.

In total, the concerts sold out 65,000 seats for each of its days visiting Austria, with an additional 20,000 fans expected to be present outside the venue.