Taylor Swift fans come together in Vienna after concerts cancellation

Three sold-out concerts in Vienna were cancelled by organizers after officials announced arrests over an ISIS-connected terrorist plot. But that didn't stop Swifties from celebrating - and commiserating.

Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium, where up to 65,000 Taylor Swift fans had been expected, sat empty last night - aside from media filming outside.

Three sold-out concerts in Vienna, part of Swift's Eras Tour show, were cancelled by organizers after officials announced arrests over an ISIS-connected terrorist plot. But even if the Swifties’ dreams of watching her perform live were abruptly dashed because of the terrorist attack, that didn’t stop them from coming together and celebrating their beloved TayTay.

Police kept a watchful eye as hundreds of fans gathered and sang her songs in the Austrian capital yesterday. Corneliusgasse — a small street just 5 kilometers from the stadium — was filled with fans singing, trading friendship bracelets and commiserating about the cancellations.

The beaded bracelets, typically bearing Swift’s song titles or popular phrases, are usually swapped at concerts with strangers.

One police officer had his uniform decorated with bracelets.

As it started to rain, some of the fans dispersed, perhaps to be reunited another day...

Check out the pictures below:

Swifties gather under watchful eye of police in Vienna Heinz-Peter Bader/AP

Swift fans coming together to celebrate and commiserate Heinz-Peter Bader/AP

Swifties at Corneliusgasse Heinz-Peter Bader/AP

Fans gathering in Vienna AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader

Fan in Vienna Heinz-Peter Bader/AP

Cancelled but not forgotten Heinz-Peter Bader/AP

Fans gather at a bracelet trading spot Heinz-Peter Bader/AP

Bracelet exchanges Heinz-Peter Bader/AP

Bracelet exchanges AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader

Police with Swiftie bracelets AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader

A good boy with Swiftie bracelets AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader

Such a good boi AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader

Vienna waited... Heinz-Peter Bader/AP

The pop megastar closes the European leg of her Eras Tour in London on 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20 August – dates which have not been cancelled at the time of writing.