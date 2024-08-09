EventsEventsPodcasts
Taylor Swift fans come together in Vienna after concerts cancellation
Taylor Swift fans come together in Vienna after concerts cancellation
Copyright Heinz-Peter Bader/AP
Copyright Heinz-Peter Bader/AP

Taylor Swift fans come together in Vienna after thwarted terrorist plot

By David MouriquandAP
Published on Updated
Share this article
Share this articleClose Button

Three sold-out concerts in Vienna were cancelled by organizers after officials announced arrests over an ISIS-connected terrorist plot. But that didn't stop Swifties from celebrating - and commiserating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium, where up to 65,000 Taylor Swift fans had been expected, sat empty last night - aside from media filming outside.

Three sold-out concerts in Vienna, part of Swift's Eras Tour show, were cancelled by organizers after officials announced arrests over an ISIS-connected terrorist plot. But even if the Swifties’ dreams of watching her perform live were abruptly dashed because of the terrorist attack, that didn’t stop them from coming together and celebrating their beloved TayTay.

Police kept a watchful eye as hundreds of fans gathered and sang her songs in the Austrian capital yesterday. Corneliusgasse — a small street just 5 kilometers from the stadium — was filled with fans singing, trading friendship bracelets and commiserating about the cancellations.

The beaded bracelets, typically bearing Swift’s song titles or popular phrases, are usually swapped at concerts with strangers.

One police officer had his uniform decorated with bracelets.

As it started to rain, some of the fans dispersed, perhaps to be reunited another day...

Check out the pictures below:

Swifties gather under watchful eye of police in Vienna
Swifties gather under watchful eye of police in ViennaHeinz-Peter Bader/AP
Swift fans coming together to celebrate and commiserate
Swift fans coming together to celebrate and commiserateHeinz-Peter Bader/AP
Swifties at Corneliusgasse
Swifties at CorneliusgasseHeinz-Peter Bader/AP
Fans gathering in Vienna
Fans gathering in ViennaAP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader
Fan in Vienna
Fan in ViennaHeinz-Peter Bader/AP
Cancelled but not forgotten
Cancelled but not forgottenHeinz-Peter Bader/AP
Fans gather at a bracelet trading spot
Fans gather at a bracelet trading spotHeinz-Peter Bader/AP
Bracelet exchanges
Bracelet exchangesHeinz-Peter Bader/AP
Bracelet exchanges
Bracelet exchangesAP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader
Police with Swiftie bracelets
Police with Swiftie braceletsAP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader
A good boy with Swiftie bracelets
A good boy with Swiftie braceletsAP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader
Such a good boi
Such a good boiAP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader
Vienna waited...
Vienna waited... Heinz-Peter Bader/AP

The pop megastar closes the European leg of her Eras Tour in London on 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20 August – dates which have not been cancelled at the time of writing. 

Share this article

