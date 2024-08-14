“If the case goes to court, they will stand trial.” Both celebrities have been named in a criminal complaint filed by Olympic champion Imane Khelif over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment.”

J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk have both been named in a criminal complaint filed by Algerian boxer Imane Khelif over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment.”

According to a report from Variety, Khelif, 25, has filed a complaint to French authorities for online harassment she experienced during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nabil Boudi, the Paris-based attorney representing Khelif confirmed that both Rowling and Musk are mentioned in the complaint, which was posted to the anti-online hatred center of the Paris public prosecutor's office on Friday (9 August).

"J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others," Boudi stated, adding that Donald Trump would be part of the investigation. "Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution."

If the prosecutor’s office charges anyone under the statute, it could call for two to five years in prison and tens of thousands of Euros in fines.

Imane Khelif attends a medals ceremony for the women's 66 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

Khelif has been subjected to a wave of misinformation and vitriol throughout the Olympics, which turned into nothing short of a witch-hunt.

Detractors made themselves heard following Khelif’s match against Italy’s Angela Carini, subjecting her to online hate regarding her eligibility to compete in the Olympic’s female category for boxing.

Many accused Khelif of being a man – regardless of the fact that she was born female, is listed as female in her passport, and has never identified as transgender.

The International Olympic Committee repeatedly asserted her qualifications to compete in the women’s division.

Rowling went on several rants on X and accused Khelif of “enjoying the distress of a woman he's just punched in the head.”

Billionaire X owner Musk replied to a post from swimmer Riley Gaines that said “men don't belong in women's sports”, writing: "Absolutely."

Despite the wave of online hate, Khelif won the gold medal in the women’s 66kg final, and declared after her win in the quarterfinals against Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori: “I want to tell the entire world that I am a female, and I will remain a female.”

Algeria's Imane Khelif celebrates after defeating China's Yang Liu to win gold in their women's 66 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics - Friday 9 August 2024 AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

Boudi explained that the lawsuit was filed against X to “ensure that the prosecution has all the latitude to be able to investigate against all people” and that although the complaint mentions names, “what we’re asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary.”

“If the case goes to court, they will stand trial.”

While the lawsuit was filed in France, Boudi added that "it could target personalities overseas," and prosecutors can make requests for assistance from other countries.

J.K. Rowling Grant Pollard/Invision/AP

Rowling has made repeated transphobic comments online. She has been met with strong backlash in recent years over her claims that trans women “are not women” and her statement that she would rather go to jail than refer to a trans person by their preferred pronouns.

In March, UK broadcaster India Willoughby filed a criminal complaint against the Harry Potter author, citing transphobia. In May, she appeared in the publication "The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht", a collection of more than 30 essays and photographs from women in Scotland who claim to be on “the frontline of the battle for women’s rights”.

In the essay, Rowling hits out at the double standards of friends who have rushed to criticise her views on transgender rights, saying she had been surprised by colleagues who had condemned her views in public, only for them to email her privately to remain friends.

As for Musk, ever since his $44 billion takeover of Twitter early two years ago, false and misleading information – as well as hate speech - have spiked on the digital forum. He has faced wide criticism for firing too many people who policed misinformation when he took over in October 2022, and from civil rights groups for allowing more harmful and abusive posts.