The US rapper will carry the flame on Friday through the streets of Paris. The Torch Relay aims to unite people around the values of sport and togetherness. Who is joining Snoop on Friday, and which celebs have already carried the flame?

He better not drop it like it’s hot...

The Olympic torch has spent two months crossing France, and it has been confirmed that American rapper Snoop Dogg will be among the carriers of the Olympic torch this Friday (26 July) as it makes its final rounds before the Paris Games' opening ceremony.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr (his real name, in case you didn’t know), 52, will carry it through the streets of Saint-Denis, the Paris suburb home to the Olympic Stadium and Aquatics Centre.

The mayor of Saint-Denis Mathieu Hanotin confirmed the news on X: "An international casting @SnoopDogg for the final journey of the Olympic flame. With a concert by @Slimaneoff as the highlight of this day, live on @FranceTV from the square in front of the Basilica."

It has also been confirmed that other carriers in Saint-Denis this Friday will include French actress Laetitia Casta, French rapper MC Solaar, and Ukrainian retired pole-vaulter Sergey Bubka.

Snoop Dogg, who was born in greater Los Angeles (which will host the next Games in 2028) will also be an Olympic commentator for US TV station NBC during the games.

The news has sparked (so to speak) conversation, jokes, and some criticism online:

“Snoop Dog (sic) is going to carry the torch?!”

“Snoop Dog (sic) to carry the flame? This show is getting better and better... Can I know who Macron’s supplier is?”

Snoop Dog (sic) carrying the flame in France, what’s this madness? Frankly, this crossing of the flame should be an opportunity to play tribute to sporting associations, young people, disabled sports and local high-level athletes. It’s not a total success...”

He probably could.

Well, at least that X user managed to spell his name correctly...

The Olympic torch has been carried by a host of different personalities, including former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger; former World Cup winner Thierry Henry; former NBA player Tony Parker; French skier Perrine Laffont; Formula One driver Charles Leclerc; BMX world champion Matthias Dandois; and former US football player Megan Rapinoe.

Arsene Wenger carries the Olympic torch in Strasbourg - 26 June 2024 AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

French BMX champion Matthias Dandois holds the Olympic torch in front of the Eiffel Tower AP Photo

On the celebrity front, we’ve had K-Pop icon and member of the band BTS, Jin; singer Olivia Ruiz; and actress Halle Berry (who was joined by Cannes Film Festival boss Thierry Frémaux).

Jin, member of K-pop supergroup BTS, takes the Olympic torch - 14 July 2024 AP Photo

Actress Halle Berry & Thierry Fremaux with the Olympic Torch in front of the Palais des Festivals during the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity - 18 June 2024 Getty Images

The identity of the personality who will be the final torch bearer for the lighting of the Olympic flame remains a closely guarded secret.

There are rumours that several singers could be performing during the opening ceremony, like Lady Gaga or Céline Dion, but our money is on a French athlete or sportsperson – someone like former track and field sprinter Marie-José Pérec or even football legend Zinedine Zidane.

The latter certainly has French ex-footballer and former UEFA president Michel Platini’s vote. “Whoever lights the flame in Paris must be the best-known Frenchman in the world. In 1992, Jean-Claude Killy thought of me because I was the best-known Frenchman in the world. Zidane is very well known in the world, so that would be very good. I'd choose Zidane,” he confided in the Midi-Libre newspaper.

The Olympic cauldron will be lit after the opening ceremony on the River Seine on 26 July.