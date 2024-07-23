Will Lady Gaga perform at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony?

Lady Gaga has been spotted in Paris, fuelling speculation that she will be performing at Olympics opening ceremony on Friday 26 July.

Just days before the Paris Olympic Games kick off, Lady Gaga has been spotted arriving in the French capital, sparking rumours that the award-winning singer will perform at the opening ceremony on 26 July.

Gaga, who sang Edith Piaf’s La Vie en Rose in 2018’s A Star in Born, is rumored to be rehearsing her performance for the ceremony.

Per Uproxx, the rumours first began swirling on earlier this month when social media noticed that Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2024 Summer Games, began following Gaga on Instagram.

To add to the suspense, the official Olympics account teased someone disguised in a black hood and chrome accessories with the Olympic flag draped around their shoulders – with the ominous tagline “You haven’t seen anything yet.”

R&B star Aya Nakamura and Céline Dionare also rumored to be performing, and to date, there has been no official confirmation on any of these artists’ involvement in the Paris Olympics.

Nakamura's involvement, reportedly to perform an Edith Piaf song for the 2024 Olympics, caused a ludicrous stir in France, with far right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen stating that it amounts to “humiliating the French".

In an interview with the Associted Press, Jolly remained tight-lipped about the performers: “All I can tell you is that it will be very meaningful for the artists that will perform.”

For the first time in history, the opening ceremony is set to take place outside of a stadium. It will be held along the Seine River that runs through the city.

The nautical show, which kicks off from Pont d’Austerlitz and culminates at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, will have 85 boats carrying athletes from each Olympic delegation on a four-mile parade.

Gaga is having a busy time at the moment. She’s busy recording her seventh studio album, and her latest film Joker: Folie à Deux sees her playing Harley Quinn in the “jukebox musical” sequel to 2019’s Joker. It will be released on 4 October and is rumoured to be premiering at the upcoming Venice Film Festival.