Drop it like it’s baton: Snoop Dogg to commentate Paris 2024 Olympics

“Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., aka Snoop Dogg, has signed up to provide commentary for the US TV coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

No, we’re not making this up.

The 52-year-old rapper will be providing coverage for the Olympics primetime show on NBC and Peacock from 26 July, teaming up with Mike Tirico, NBC's Olympic Games presenter.

"We know he will bring his unique perspective to our new prime-time Olympic programme," said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of Olympic production at NBC.

Snoop will be in Paris, attending the events, speaking to the athletes, and apparently exploring the iconic landmarks of the French capital.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,” Snoop said of his new role, via Rolling Stone. “It’s a celebration of skill, dedication and the pursuit of greatness?”

“We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

Oh, we dig. And as for smoking the competition, we’re hoping he’ll be rolling a few blunts (stay in school, kids) and providing glorious commentary à la Snoop.

Last year, the rapper surprised fans by announcing that he would be giving up he devil’s cabbage; however, it transpired that he was not giving up weed, but was actually advertising a new smokeless stove.

The news of his sports commenting, surreal though it may seem, is hardly surprising, as Snoop has prior form.

He provided coverage for Peacock of the 2021 edition of the Olympics in Tokyo, alongside comedian Kevin Hart, and he went viral in 2020 by stealing the show while providing commentary during the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. boxing match.

Check it out for yourself:

Some of his best comments included: “This shit like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue”, “Get your uncle out of it, get him out!”, and ''Meet me in the backyard, I'm tired of this shit''.

The 2024 edition of the Olympic Games will take place in Paris from 26 July to 11 August. And we can’t wait for Snoop’s insights.