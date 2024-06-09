The limited edition LEGO sets are being raffled off in order to help fund a school's rebuilding in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

LEGO artists from around the world are coming together to help rebuild Ukraine, amid the nation’s ongoing war with Russia.

They've partnered up with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official fundraising platform, UNITED24, to create a series of unique LEGO sets that capture a handful of the country's architectural marvels.

But the special sets aren't available in stores. Instead, you can win them through a raffle by making a $24 donation. The funds raised will go directly towards rebuilding a school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which was hit by a Russian missile on 11 October 2022.

There are 15 sets in total up for grabs - three of each landmark.

Ukraine's Golden Gate reconstructed in LEGO Credit: UNITED24

Ukraine's Khan Palace, located in the town of Bakhchysarai, Crimea, reconstructed in LEGO Credit: UNITED24

This is #UKRAINEinLEGObricks' second collection, having previously released bespoke designs for the Mother Ukraine statue, the Mariupol Tower and the Swallow's Nest castle.**

The second lineup includes five new iconic Ukrainian landmarks: the Golden Gate, Khan's Palace, the Pidhirtsi Castle, the grand Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, and the Mykolaiv Astronomical Observatory.

LEGO artist involved in the project include Eric Law and Mark Segedie from the United States, Daniel Seidl from Germany, Maciej Kocot from Poland, and Alexander Yermolaev from Ukraine.

Pidhirtsi Castle in Ukraine reconstructed in LEGO Credit: UNITED24

Mykolayiv Astronomical Observatory in Ukraine reconstructed in LEGO Credit: UNITED24

"The first project that introduced Mother Ukraine, the Mariupol Tower and the Swallow's Nest helped raise 15 million UAH, which went towards the restoration of Ukraine." says UNITED 24 Coordinator, Yaroslava Gres.

She adds: "We are very grateful to these LEGO creators, who not only responded to UNITED24's appeal, but also took the initiative in choosing architectural objects. Despite the fact that some of them had never been to Ukraine, everyone managed to recreate each of the five landmarks in great detail."

The fundraiser runs until 20 June. To show support and be in with a chance of winning one of the rare sets, click here.