'The Art of the Brick' exhibition, which immerses guests in the wonderful and colourful world of artist Nathan Sawaya, is running at London’s Brick Lane until 12 May 2024.

Some artists use paint, others bronze, and a select few even dare to fashion their creations from chocolate. But for Nathan Sawaya, the medium of choice is the humble LEGO brick.

It all started two decades ago, when Sawaya was working as a corporate lawyer in New York City. Looking for a creative outlet after long days of monotonous paperwork, he thought, "What about this toy from my childhood? Could I use LEGO bricks to create art?".

And with that idea, a lawyer-turned-artist was born.

Today, Sawaya's colourful LEGO sculptures are a global sensation. His acclaimed show, 'The Art of the Brick,' has captured hearts in 24 countries across six different continents.

The celebrated exhibition has now returned to London, and it couldn't be held in a more fitting spot: the iconic and suitably named Brick Lane.

From reimagined renditions of timeless masterpieces like Da Vinci’s "Mona Lisa" and Michelangelo’s "David", to breathtaking original works, the exhibition boasts over 100 unique artworks built from approximately 1 million individual bricks.

Before the opening of the exhibition, we had the pleasure of sitting down with Sawaya to discuss his life-long love affair with LEGO.

Nathan Sawaya pictured outside 'Art of the Brick', which premiered in 2007 and has since become an international phenomenon. Credit: Nathan Sawaya/TheArtOfTheBrick

Euronews Culture: Why LEGO?

Nathan Sawaya: Well, I love using LEGO bricks for a variety of reasons. I think it's a very accessible medium. People can connect with this art because it's made out of something they're familiar with. But I also like using LEGO because you have these little rectangles and sharp corners, and when you see the art up close, you see all those corners, but then you back away from it and all those corners blend into curves. And that's the magic of using LEGO bricks.

You had quite a drastic career change...

Yes, indeed. I was practising law in New York City. I was a corporate lawyer. I would come home at the end of the day and I would need some sort of outlet. Some people go to the gym at the end of the day, for me, I'd want to create something. So sometimes I'd draw or paint. One day I just thought, What about this toy from my childhood? Could I use LEGO bricks to create art? And eventually I left the law firm behind to become an artist full time.

A giant dinosaur sculpture on display at the 'Art of the Brick' in London Credit: Euronews Culture

'Yellow' by Nathan Sawaya, on display at 'The Art of the Brick' in London Credit: Euronews Culture

Could you tell us a little bit about the process of actually creating these works?

So, these hands created everything that you see here in the exhibition, and it's a slow process to create these sculptures. When I'm working on a piece of art, I'm actually glueing each individual brick together. It takes time and patience. And if I make a mistake, I actually have to use a hammer and chisel, and chisel apart the sculpture and then rebuild the section to get it to look right.

How do you decide on what you're going to create? Where do you find your inspiration?

My inspiration comes from so many different places. Fortunately, having exhibitions and tours globally, I get to travel a lot. I get to meet new people, experience different cultures, and I can use that for inspiration. I carry a little sketchpad with me, I jot down ideas as I go, and I just come up with new ideas as I'm traveling.

Is it a coincidence that this exhibition is taking place on Brick Lane?

Haha. It is a great thing that the exhibition is here on Brick Lane. Some might say it's a coincidence. Some might say it's LEGO magic.

'The Scream' on display at 'The Art of the Brick' exhibition Credit: Nathan Sawaya

A Lego sculpture on display at 'The Art of the Brick' in London Credit: Euronews Culture

What do you think of AI in art?

AI could be a great tool for an artist. I don't personally use it yet, but I think there's room to at least experiment with it. I don't there's any rules to art. So anything that can make new art is something to explore.

How many LEGO bricks do you have?

I keep about 10 million LEGO bricks in my inventory in my art studio. So at any given time, I have enough bricks that I can create whatever I can imagine. I try to keep a full spectrum of colours and shapes and sizes. I order about a quarter of a million bricks every month. So I have quite a few LEGO bricks...

Finally, have you ever accidentally stepped on a LEGO brick while working on one of your sculptures?

I've stepped on so many LEGO bricks, I don't even feel it anymore!

'The Art of the Brick' is at London’s Brick Lane until 12 May 2024.