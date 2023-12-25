RIP Scream? ‘Scream 7’ director Christopher Landon quits project

Following the departure of its two main stars, ‘Scream 7’ director Christopher Landon has now quit the project. Would now be a good time to call it quits on the Scream franchise, or can it bounce back despite all these hits? Sorry, stabs.

It seems that one of the most beloved horror franchises is truly on life support.

Following the news last month that Scream and Scream VI star Melissa Barrera was fired from the horror movie franchise due to the actress’ social media posts about the Israel Hamas war, and the confirmation that Wednesday star Jenna Ortega had exited the upcoming Scream 7, the next instalment’s director Christopher Landon has now confirmed he has also left the project.

The Happy Death Day and Freaky director was announced to be helming the seventh instalment in August, which would have marked his debut in the Scream franchise.

He was supposed to take over from from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who directed 2022’s Scream and this year’s Scream VI.

“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago,” Landon said on X. “This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on.”

He concluded: “I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes' (Craven) legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin (Williamson) created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”

Landon’s departure means that Scream 7 is without a director and its two leading stars.

Barrera had been fired from the film for sharing pro-Palestine posts on social media; Ortega decided not to reprise her role of Tara Carpenter due to her ongoing involvement in other projects.

The franchise's original Scream Queen Neve Campbell previously stepped down around the time of Scream VI following a pay dispute.

There have been rumours that Spyglass have been trying to bring her back for Scream 7 as part of a “creative overhaul”. However, Variety has claimed that Campbell is not in “active negations” for a return.

So, would now be a good time to call it quits on the franchise, or can it bounce back despite all these hits?

Sorry, stabs.