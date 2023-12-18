As we bid farewell to yet another year, let's take a stroll down memory lane, revisiting some of the most iconic and memorable celebrity fashion looks from 2023.

2023 was quite a year for fashion.

From Harry Styles' gender-blurring chic to the hot pink revival sparked by Barbiemania, celebrities and influencers alike have pushed the boundaries of creativity, self-expression, and, at times, sheer audacity!

Here's a collection of some of the year's most memorable looks.

Hi Barbie!

Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision

In 2023, pink was basically the unofficial colour of the year, all thanks to Greta Gerwig's mega-hit Barbie movie.

During the worldwide press tour, Margot Robbie, the movie's leading star, rocked one jaw-dropping look after another, all giving a playful nod to past Barbie dolls.

For the London premiere of the movie, Robbie channelled Enchanted Evening Barbie, a doll first released in 1960 and reproduced in 1995.

Wearing a Vivienne Westwood Couture dress in blush-pink satin with a tulle train and fuzzy white stole, Robbie accessorised with ivory opera gloves and a crystal rosette at the waist.

Styles bringing the style

Harry Styles arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP Photo

Not content with just bagging two Grammy Awards, Harry Styles decided to turn the Los Angeles red carpet into his own personal runway.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer started the evening in a technicolour Swarovski-encrusted jumpsuit from Egonlab and wore nothing underneath.

The jumpsuit, with its plunging scoop neckline, was dramatically low, fully exposing his chest, and showcasing his numerous tattoos.

Love or hate the look, you have to admire the confidence!

Shania Twain's Cruella chic

Shania Twain arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP Photo

Like Styles, Shania Twain also made a dazzling Cruella de Vil-esque appearance on the 2023 Grammys red carpet.

The five-time Grammy-winning country music sensation donned a striking black and white spotted Harris Reed suit paired with a bold top hat and new vibrant red hair.

Along with the red fiery wig, Twain wore diamond earrings and a coordinating necklace from Messika.

Zendaya zips up Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection presented Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 in Paris. Credit: AP Photo

Nobody at Paris Fashion Week was ready for Zendaya.

The Dune actress made a striking appearance at the glamorous Louis Vuitton runway presentation in the City of Lights, wearing a daring white dress with dual zippers

The low-cut dress featured a top zipper pulled down to her midriff, while the bottom detail was unzipped, revealing her mid-thigh.

Zendaya, who was appointed as a Louis Vuitton ambassador earlier this year, completed the ensemble with white heels and accessories from Bulgari.

Sam Smith's bizarre inflatable fashion

Sam Smith poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2023 in London, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision

Sam Smith caused quite a stir at the BRIT Awards when they showed up in this bespoke inflatable outfit.

The ensemble - a personalised all-black latex suit crafted by the London-based fashion brand Harri, featured sharply elevated shoulders and outwardly flared thighs, both of which were inflated.

Smith added a touch more extravagance to the look with glossy gloves and black high-heeled boots.

The Unholy singer's look did have its fans, but also inspired some to take to social media to make jokes about UFOs and Billy Connolly’s “incontinence pants” come to life.

Florence Pugh doing what Florence Pugh does

Florence Pugh arrives for the Business of Fashion 500 Gala Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 in Paris. Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision

Like always, Florence Pugh wowed onlookers with her look at the star-studded Business of Fashion 500 gala during Paris Fashion Week.

The 27-year-old Oppenheimer star donned an exquisite sheer black Valentino gown, featuring a flowing train and cape cascading from its halterneck silhouette.

The front of the gown took on a daring black bikini top style, accentuated by a bow elegantly tied across the actress's torso.

10 points to Ms. Pugh!

Chalamet's Wonka wardrobe wows

Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of the film 'Wonka' on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in London. Credit: Scott Garfitt/2023 Invision

Timothée Chalamet's Wonka press tour wardrobe has generated quite a buzz for

For the film's London premiere, the 27-year-old actor ditched the shirt and wore a magenta-coloured suit made from a rich velvet fabric.

The suit, sourced from Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, featured a distinctive single stripe running along each pant leg and accentuating the lapel edges.

Completing the outfit, Chalamet complemented it with chocolate-brown Chelsea boots and a Cartiet necklace in candy-inspired shades of blue and pinks.

The mane event

Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Credit: AP Photo

Chalamet's rumoured girlfriend Kylie Jenner is not one to shy away from an attention-grabbing outfit either.

She caused uproar after appearing in a dress adorned with an incredibly realistic, life-sized lion's head attached to her right shoulder during the Schiaparelli couture catwalk show in Paris.

Jenner's black dress came directly from the Schiaparelli collection, as part of its “Inferno Couture” line, where a prevalent theme of faux taxidermy was clear.

In a press release, Schiaparelli made a clear statement regarding these outfits: "NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED IN MAKING THIS LOOK."

Stewart's timeless swimsuit cover

Martha Stewart, at 81 years old, has made history as the oldest person to pose for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover. Credit: Sports Illustrated

This year entrepreneur and writer Martha Stewart made history by becoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s oldest cover model, a milestone the 82-year-old describes as "kind of historic."

Stewart was selected as one of the four cover models to grace the annual Swimsuit Issue alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader.

Oh, to look that good at 82...

Shorts, staches, sass, and style

Pedro Pascal turned heads in his red and black get up at this year's Met Gala Credit: Getty Images

Shorts on the red carpet are a rare sight, but Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us actor and the "internet's daddy" made waves this year by defying convention at the Met Gala in New York.

Pascal ascended the steps in a a black-and-red Valentino look consistingof an oversized red coat with a matching red shirt, a black tie, black boots and very, very short black shorts.

Pedro Pascal proved once again that it's his world and we're just living in it.

Cat by name and cat by nature

Doja Cat attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sporting cat ears and a facial prosthetic, Doja Cat's outfit at this year's Met Gala paid tribute not to the late designer Karl Lagerfield, but to his famed feline companion, Choupette.

As well as the cat ears, she wore a hooded white Oscar de la Renta gown adorned with silver sequins, a backless design, and a mermaid silhouette that gracefully transformed into a white feathered train.

Flower power

Bad Bunny attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/AP

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, the second highest steamed artists globally in 2023, provided one of the standout looks at this year's Met Gala, sporting a heavenly all white ensemble.

The look included an extravagant eight-metre long (26-foot) flower train and a white backless suit designed by Simon Porte Jacquemus.

The megastar has a previous connection with Jacquemus, having taken the spotlight in their spring campaign the previous year.

Dua Lipa channeling her inner mermaid

Dua Lipa arrives at the premiere of "Barbie" on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Credit: AP Photo

Dua Lipa shimmered from head to toe at the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie.

Lipa, who played a small role as a Mermaid Barbie in the live action movie, as well as featuring on the soundtrack with the hit "Dance the Night", stunned in a practicallysee-through Bottega Veneta fishnet dress adorned with crystals.

WHAT A LOOK!

Bumping up the glam

Rihanna poses with a baby bump for the May edition of Vogue Credit: Annie Leibovitz / Vogue

Who would've thought you could slay maternity style this hard?

In 2023, Umbrella singer and business guru Rihanna blessed her fans with more high fashion maternity photos.

For the May issue of Vogue, she collaborated with the legendary Annie Leibovitz, wearing a sizzling red lace bodysuit paired with Alaïa's arm-length gloves, Chopard earrings, and, of course, showcasing her baby bump in all its glory.

Sharing her front cover on Instagram, Rihanna wrote, "our lil fashion killa on da cover of VOGUE!! 👼🏽,” playfully acknowledging her "plus one".