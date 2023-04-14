These are TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023

TIME Magazine has published its list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2023, which includes actor Jennifer Coolidge, recording artist Doja Cat, CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, writer Salman Rushdie, and actor Michael B. Jordan.

There is no particular order to the rankings, but they have handily separated the chosen ones in six categories: Artists, Icons, Pioneers, Leaders, Titans, and Innovators. Each profile has been written by guest contributors.

More confusingly, there are only 96 names ranked, not the promised 100.

TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said: "We are thrilled to recognize this year's list of the world's most influential people. We look forward to convening the TIME100 community—one of the largest leadership communities in the world—to spotlight and hear from individuals who are wielding their influence to drive positive action toward a better world at the TIME100 Summit Featuring TIME CO2 and Gala this month in New York City."

We’re guessing they are saving the last four for either the annual TIME Summit, which takes place on 25 April or the TIME 100 Gala on 26 April (which will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ on 30 April). The gala will be hosted by Jennifer Coolidge, and feature performances by Doja Cat and Lea Michele, as well as honorary tributes from members of this year's list.

Four of the covers for the Most Influential People of 2023 TIME Magazine

The 2023 TIME100 features 16 climate leaders, a record number for the list, including Anthony Albanese, Gustavo Petro, Catherine Coleman Flowers, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Robin Zeng and more.

Athletes on this year's list include Patrick Mahomes II, Lionel Messi, Brittney Griner, Iga Swiatek, Kylian Mbappé and Mikaela Shiffrin.

This year's list features 50 women, including Jennifer Coolidge, Beyoncé, Laurene Powell Jobs, Karen Lynch, Kate Orff, Colleen Hoover, Brittney Griner, Oleksandra Matviichuk, Cindy McCain, Sarah Kate Ellis, Angela Bassett, Bella Hadid and others.

Joe Biden is on the list for the 6th time, more than any other person on the list this year. Other repeats include Elon Musk (5), Janet Yellen (4), Lionel Messi (3), Beyoncé (3), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (3) and Mitch McConnell (3).

Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, 21 years old, is the youngest person on this year's list. The oldest person on this year's list is American writer Judy Blume, who is 85 years old.

These are the 100 most influential people of 2023:

ARTISTS

• Michael B. Jordan

• Drew Barrymore

• Ali Wong

• Austin Butler

• Aubrey Plaza

• Rian Johnson

• Salma Hayek Pinault

• Zoe Saldaña

• Judy Blume

• Colin Farrell

• Lea Michele

• Simone Leigh

• Wolfgang Tillmans

• Suzan-Lori Parks

• Neil Gaiman

• Shervin Hajipour

• El Anatsui

• Colleen Hoover

• Steve Lacy

ICONS

• Jennifer Coolidge

• Ke Huy Quan

• Sara Mardini and Yusra Mardini

• Shah Rukh Khan

• Pedro Pascal

• Brittney Griner

• King Charles

• Salman Rushdie

• RowVaughn Wells

• Tracie D. Hall

• Peng Lifa

• Shannon Watts

• Haluk Levent

• Imara Jones

• Yvon Chouinard

PIONEERS

• Doja Cat

• Mikaela Shiffrin

• Bella Hadid

• Sam Altman

• Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi

• Thom Browne

• S.S. Rajamouli

• MrBeast

• Elizabeth Maruma Mrema

• Britney Schmidt and Peter Davis

• Sam Rivera

• Robin Zeng

• Edward Reynolds

• Margaret Mitchell

LEADERS

• Olena Zelenska

• Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

• Hakeem Jeffries

• Evan Gershkovich

• Janet Yellen

• Sherry Rehman

• Mitch McConnell

• Anthony Albanese

• Margrethe Vestager

• Joe Biden

• Samuel Alito

• Gustavo Petro

• Gina Raimondo

• Oleksandra Matviichuk

• Fumio Kishida

• Cindy McCain

• María Herrera Magdaleno

• Olaf Scholz

• Bola Ahmed Tinubu

• Min Aung Hlaing

TITANS

• Angela Bassett

• Laurene Powell Jobs

• Lionel Messi

• Padma Lakshmi

• Johan Rockstrom

• Beyoncé

• Patrick Mahomes II

• Elon Musk

• Gina Prince-Bythewood

• Karen Lynch

• Shou Zi Chew

• Ozlem Tureci and Ugur Sahin

• Deborah Lipstadt

INNOVATORS

• Bob Iger

• Sarah Kate Ellis

• Kylian Mbappé

• Natasha Lyonne

• Monica Simpson

• Nathan Fielder

• Wanjira Mathai

• Hidetaka Miyazaki

• Jerrod Carmichael

• Catherine Coleman Flowers

• Sean Sherman

• Iga Swiatek

• Kate Orff

• Dimie Ogoina

• Andrea Kritcher