Louis Vuitton made a big splash at Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour with a fashion show presenting the latest from its men's creative director, Pharrell Williams.

It was surf's up for Pharrell Willams' second Louis Vuitton show, as he transformed Hong Kong's Avenue of Stars into a catwalk and presented the Men's Pre-Fall 2024 collection to an audience of 1,200 guests.

Nobody got wet, but there was a strong nautical theme.

A stretch of the promenade along Kowloon was coated in sand, with video screens showing blue surf.

Models paraded in navy-style hats, sharp suits, shorts and clunky shoes.

Later in the show, more playful, colourful, tropical and breezy shirts and shorts came out, with models clutching bright and cheerful LV bags. Some boxy, some smaller, and some cuter.

The finale was a massive drone show over the harbour, forming up into a big LV logo.

Williams made an appearance at the end of the show, in a wing-tipped jacket, with tie, and hat, and small, heart-shaped glasses.

Here are some of the best looks from the runway:

A model wears a creation designed by Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton during Men's Pre-Fall 2024 Fashion Show presented in Hong Kong, Thursday, 30 Nov 2023. Credit: Louise Delmotte/AP

Designer Pharrell Williams applauds at the conclusion of the Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 Fashion Show, presented in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Credit: Louise Delmotte/AP

Guest take photographs of a drone show during the Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 Fashion Show presented in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Credit: Louise Delmotte/AP

The world's largest luxury brand chose Hong Kong for the backdrop for its latest menswear extravaganza as they believe the city is “cosmopolitan and vibrant” and “a melting pot of East and West that has given rise to a thriving metropolis of art, culture and industry.”

Beyond the distinctive setting, there are also commercial considerations driving this choice.

The resurgence of luxury in Hong Kong has been notable since the reopening of its borders with mainland China in February 2023.

The city's strategic geographical location also presents a distinct advantage, with major Asian cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, Taipei, Tokyo, Seoul, and Bangkok all within a convenient four-hour flight.