Chanel's Métiers d'art show to take place in Manchester

The northern English city joins the list of high-status locations for the French luxury brand's fashion pilgrimage.

French fashion house Chanel has descended on the city of Manchester in the UK for its Métiers d'art show.

The Métiers d'art show is one of the most prestigious dates on the fashion calendar and took place last year in Senegal capital Dakar. Pharrell Williams and Naomi Campbell were among the A-listers in attendance at Dakar’s former Palais de Justice.

This year’s show will take place on Thomas Street in Manchester’s hip Northern Quarter neighbourhood. Chanel has converted the street into a makeshift catwalk, protected from the northern English weather by a large canopy.

More than 600 guests are expected to attend. Actor Kristen Stewart has already been spotted, and there are rumours of ex-Manchester United player David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham also in attendance. Timothée Chalamet is expected to attend after his recent role in a Martin Scorsese directed advert for the Bleu de Chanel fragrance.

Kristen Stewart poses for a photo before attending the 2022/23 Métiers d'art Chanel – Dakar Show in Tokyo on June 1, 2023. Philip Fong/AFP or licensors

While the show has toured the world over the years, including Shanghai, New York and Rome, this year’s destination has seen the fashion house highlight Manchester’s history of textile manufacturing and its cultural heft. During the 80s and 90s, the city became famous for its rave scene and its influence on the Britpop music movement.

Manchester is “one of the most effervescent cities of pop culture and an avant-garde one, whose bands, spanning all genres, have changed the history of music,” Chanel wrote in an Instagram post.

Manchester's Northern Quarter Canva

The highly coveted invites have reportedly come with a 12in vinyl record with songs curated by Michel Gaubert, a Manchester-themed Chanel scarf and a magazine that plays homage to the locally set TV soap ‘Coronation Street’.