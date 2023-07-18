While we'll never get to see Margot Robbie in all of her Barbie-inspired looks due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, her press tour looks have been pink perfection. Euronews Culture gives you the rundown of some of the very best.

Arguably the most iconic press tour in history came to a swift halt on 13 July, robbing Barbie fans of the chance to see more impeccable doll-inspired outfits on red carpets worldwide.

The film’s star Margot Robbie has been turning incredible look after incredible look, all with a nod to Barbie dolls.

While the long-awaited movie is released this Friday (21 July), Robbie and her co-stars have cut the press tour short. Actors in SAG-AFTRA have joined striking writers on picket lines over disputes about pay and working conditions in the industry.

Back in April at CinemaCon, Robbie hinted she'd reference her on-screen character during the tour, wearing a pink gingham set by Prada and pink Louboutin mules Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Since last month, Robbie has wowed onlookers worldwide, successfully cosplaying as a Barbie doll at every event leading up to the film’s release. Working with stylist Andrew Mukamal, her looks have taken inspiration from dolls ranging from the original Barbie from 1959 up to 2015’s Pink and Fabulous iteration.

Here are some of the very best looks from Margot Robbie’s Barbie-tastic wardrobe…

Mattel/Imazins via Getty Images Sparkling Pink Barbie / Margot Robbie at a press conference in Seoul, South Korea

Going back to the ‘60s, Robbie wore an embellished bright pink two piece with a matching pillbox hat. Inspired by 1964’s Sparkling Pink Barbie, the actress topped off the look with a heart-shaped bag, pink Manolo Blahnik mules and Tiffany & Co. pearl earrings.

The original Barbie doll from 1959 / Robbie promoting 'Barbie' in Sydney, Australia Mattel/Warner Bros

Going back to the very beginning of Barbie for this stand out look in Sydney, Robbie wore a striped black-and-white dress by Hervé Léger, inspired by the original Barbie from 1959. Mukamal clearly paid close attention to this iconic recreation, adding black peep-toe Manolo Blahnik heels and white cat-eye sunglasses and Robbie’s look was topped off with hoop earrings and high ponytail - just like her ‘50s inspiration.

Margot Robbie in Mexico City / 1992's Totally Hair Barbie Future Publishing via Getty Images

Robbie took inspiration from 1992’s Totally Hair Barbie in Mexico city, wearing her hair crimped, a patterned Pucci minidress, bright pink Manolo Blahnik pumps and fluorescent pink Chanel logo earrings.

Robbie at the world premiere of 'Barbie' in Los Angeles / 1960's Solo in the Spotlight Barbie LUSA

Mukamal and Robbie delighted fans by choosing a non-pink look for the Barbie star to walk the pink carpet in at the world premiere in Los Angeles. Channelling the 1960 Solo in the Spotlight Barbie, Robbie donned a black Schiaparelli sequined strapless gown with a tulle hem, dainty - and accurate - accessories and black Manolo Blahnik mules.

Day to Night Barbie's 'day look' from 1985 / Robbie channeling the look in Seoul Mattel /Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Fans in Seoul got a two-for-one look with Robbie’s interpretation of 1985’s Day to Night Barbie. Wearing a custom Versace look, including a bubblegum-pink skirt suit with white detailing and a wide-brimmed hat accessorised with a Judith Leiber clutch in the shape of a retro-style brick phone, Robbie changed into a glittering pink Versace dress for the second look.

Robbie radiant in pink in Seoul / Day to Night Barbie's 'night look' from 1985 Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Mattel

Finishing off the pink dream, she wore pink Manolo Blahnik peep-toes and a sparkly bag to add even more pizazz.

Enchanted Evening Barbie / Robbie in Vivienne Westwood Couture at the London premiere Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

For the London premiere of the movie, Robbie channelled Enchanted Evening Barbie, a doll first released in 1960 and reproduced in 1995. Wearing a Vivienne Westwood Couture dress in blush-pink satin with a tulle train and fuzzy white stole, Robbie accessorised with ivory opera gloves and a crystal rosette at the waist.

Earring Magic Barbie / Robbie in a a custom-made Balmain outfit in Mexico City Mattel/Future Publishing via Getty Images

1992’s Earring Magic Barbie was the source of Mukamal’s choice for Robbie in one Mexico City get-up. She wore a custom Balmain outfit, made up of a hot-pink leather minidress and a pink long-sleeve mesh top. Robbie accessorised with a silver chain with a star medallion, blingy silver earrings and Barbie pink Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Robbie wearing Dilara Findikoglu in London / Brunette Bubble Cut Barbie Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images/Mattel

Once again eschewing Barbie’s famous pink, Robbie wore a tiny red dress by designer Dilara Findikoglu for a photocall in London. Stunning in a scarlet strapless minidress with corset detail, the look was a tribute to 1962’s Brunette Bubble Cut Barbie.

Pink and Fabulous Barbie / Robbie wearing Valentino in Beverly Hills Mattel/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Taking style inspiration from the most modern Barbie referenced during the tour, Robbie wore Valentino at a Beverly Hills photocall. Just like 2015’s Pink and Fabulous Barbie, she wore a pink and white polka dot cut-out dress, accessorising the look with a yellow handbag, white Manolo Blahnik heels and, of course, the perfect retro Barbie car.

Barbie is released in cinemas worldwide on 21 July.