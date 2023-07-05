The singer achieved the milestone without releasing a new studio album in over seven years.

Despite not having released an album since 2016, Rihanna has become the first female artist to have ten songs reach one billion streams on Spotify.

The Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to celebrate, referencing both the new record and her status as the youngest self-made female billionaire.

“Bad Gal billi,” Rihanna captioned her post. “wit no new album… lemme talk my s–t!"

Since her 2016 album 'Anti', Riri has kept her fans happy with small doses of music.

Last year she released two songs for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack: 'Born Again' and 'Lift Me Up', which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

She also returned to the stage at the 2023 Academy Awards and headlined her first Super Bowl Halftime Show, while also announcing her second pregnancy.

Rihanna’s billion-stream songs on Spotify are:

'Diamonds', 'We Found Love' (with Calvin Harris), 'Love on the Brain', 'Stay' (with Mikky Ekko), 'This Is What You Came For' (with Calvin Harris), 'Needed Me', 'Four Five Seconds' (with Kanye West & Paul McCartney), 'Work' (with Drake), 'Umbrella' (with Jay-Z) and 'Love the Way You Lie' (with Eminem).

The Barbadian singer has spoken about the pressure she feels to release new music but says she wants to officially release a new album in 2023.