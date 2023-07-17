The newest star joining Madame Tussauds waxy Hall of Fame this July is...

Madame Tussauds has recently shared that the former One Direction member and 'As It Was' singer will be getting his very own waxwork form in London.

But, it’s not just the UK capital getting an uncanny Harry Styles likeness. The London figure is just one of seven Harry Styles figures launching across their many sites around the world - including Berlin, New York and Sydney.

Regarding that rather excessive number of Harrys, the museum said the Styles collection comes after “years and thousands of fan requests”.

The London waxwork of Harry Styles Madame Tussauds

“Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, from filling stadiums worldwide with his sellout tours to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture,” stated Angela Jobson, global brand director at Madame Tussauds.

“When the opportunity came up there was no hesitation, we jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection, and we cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide.”

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, added that this seven-figure launch is “testament to Harry’s incredible star power and we love that we can welcome Harry home to Madame Tussauds London.”

Madame Tussauds revealed a sneak peek of all seven figures, with each of them nodding to the star’s various iconic looks and referencing the 29-year-old's stylish red carpet appearances, considering his blossoming acting career over past few years – from Dunkirk to My Policeman, via the **if-we-don't-think-about-it-anymore-it'll-just-go-away Don’t Worry Darling. **

Take a look:

Three out of seven Madame Tussauds

The remaining four Madame Tussauds

What do you make of the glam scamp?

We’re partial to that double-breasted green blazer matched with the pistachio trousers, and love the inclusion of the signature pearl necklace in each design. But then again, that pink fur coat and rainbow-sequined jumpsuit just can’t be ignored...

Innocents have been burned at the stake for much less than that cowboy shirt adorned with strawberries though.

The London attraction will invite guests to meet the celebrity likeness from 27 July onwards. And considering it took a few thousand fan requests for seven Harrys and that it's the iconic show's 30th anniversary this year, please let us know at Euronews Culture if you wish to join us in petitioning Madame Tussauds for no less than 11 Gillian Anderson waxworks. One Scully for each X Files season.

We want to believe.