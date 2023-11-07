A diver who spotted something metallic not far from Sardinia's coast has led to the discovery of tens of thousands of ancient bronze coins.

It's the story every diver would love to tell when they return to shore. Something shiny and metallic spotted on the sea bed turns out to be treasure in the form of tens of thousands of ancient bronze coins.

Italy’s culture ministry says the diver alerted authorities on Saturday, who sent divers assigned to an art protection squad along with others from the ministry’s undersea archaeology department.

The coins dating from the first half of the fourth century were found in sea grass, not far from the northeast shore of the Mediterranean island of Sardinia. It's understood the first diver caught a glimpse of something metallic not far from the town of Arzachena.

Another picture from Italy's Culture Ministry of the ancient bronze coins found in waters off Sardinia. Italian Culture Ministry via AP

Exactly how many coins have been retrieved hasn’t yet been determined, however the ministry estimates that there are at least about 30,000 and possibly as many as 50,000, given their collective weight.

“All the coins were in an excellent and rare state of preservation,” the ministry said. The few coins that were damaged still had legible inscriptions, it said.

“The treasure found in the waters off Arzachena represent one of the most important coin discoveries," in recent years, said Luigi La Rocca, a Sardinian archaeology department official.

La Rocca added in a statement that the find is “further evidence of the richness and importance of the archaeological heritage that the seabed of our seas, crossed by men and goods from the most ancient of epochs, still keep and preserve.”

Firefighter divers and border police divers were also involved in locating and retrieving the coins.

The coins were mainly found in a wide area of sand between the underwater seagrass and the beach, the ministry said. Given the location and shape of the seabed, there could be remains of ship wreckage nearby, the ministry said.