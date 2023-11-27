By Luca Palamara

A 600-year-old relief of Madonna has been moved from the streets of Florence to the Bargello Museum after it was attributed to the Renaissance sculptor Donatello.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the centre of Florence hangs a terracotta relief of the Madonna that has inspired residents for centuries. The image was created more than 600 years ago. But it was only attributed to the Renaissance sculptor Donatello in 2009.

After the discovery, the owners of the building where it originally hung sold the relief to Rome. They then commissioned a copy so newcomers to the street would have the same view as their forebears.

Like other works of a religious nature, Donatello’s terracotta Madonna, created more than 600 years ago, was called to watch over streets and homes, according to a tradition that dates back to the Middle Ages.

“Anyone walking through these streets of Florence could see and find themselves in front of a Donatello, which is one of the peculiarities of Florence," Enrico Minelli, the lawyer of the sculptor's previous owner, told Euronews.

Donatello’s Madonna has since found its new home, enriching the already-precious collection at the Bargello Museum

Watch Euronews' report in the video player above to learn more.