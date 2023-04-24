Alec Baldwin’s legal troubles aren’t over yet.

Although involuntary manslaughter charges against the US actor were dropped last week, the family of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have said they will proceed with their civil suit against Baldwin.

Hutchins’ parents and younger sister, who are based in Ukraine, have sued Baldwin over the accidental killing of the 42-year-old cinematographer on the set of his film Rust in October 2021.

A lawyer for the family told media that the actor "cannot escape responsibility" for her death. The family are seeking unspecified compensation for alleged battery, emotional distress, negligence and loss of consortium.

In court documents filed recently, Baldwin argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed because the family had been distant from Hutchins in the years leading up to her death.

Baldwin had already reached a deal with Hutchins’ widower and 10-year-old son over a wrongful death charge last year, in a settlement that’s been sealed to protect the privacy of Hutchins’ son.

The Emmy award-winning actor was pointing a pistol at Hutchins during a rehearsal in New Mexico when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin said the gun fired accidentally and he did not pull the trigger. An FBI forensic report however found the weapon could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

Last week, New Mexico prosecutors dismissed two charges of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin, citing new revelations in the investigation.

“New facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis,” the prosecutors said on Thursday in a news release, without giving details. “This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and ongoing.”

An involuntary manslaughter charge against Hannah Gutierrez Reed, weapons supervisor on the film, remains unchanged.

When word of the dismissal came, Baldwin was at Yellowstone Film Ranch on the set of a rebooted Rust production. Preparations for filming were underway Thursday at its new location in Montana, 18 months after on-set tragedy.