Eva Green has won nearly €1 million in her court case against a “B movie” that she feared could have ruined her career.

French actor Eva Green had signed up to star in sci-fi production A Patriot until producers White Lantern Films cancelled the film in 2019. Green sued the production company for her €918,000 fee but White Lantern Films countersued, claiming that her behaviour had led to the film’s cancellation.

Now, the High Court in London ruled in favour of Green, with Justice Michael Green stating that the actor was entitled to her £810,000 (€918,000). He dismissed the counterclaim.

“Ms. Green did not renounce her obligations under the artist agreement; nor did she commit any repudiatory breaches of it,” the judge said.

As we previously reported, this led to production company releasing text messages sent by Green in order to paint her as a diva. In them, she called a team member “evil”, “a devious sociopath,” and “a liar and crazy”, as well as calling production manager Terry Bird “a moron” and “a complete arsehole”. She also allegedly called the crew “shitty peasants … from Hampshire”.

In late January, Green’s lawyers responded that this was a tactic to “damage her reputation,” and that the Casino Royale actor had signed on with good intention and was doing her best to salvage the film.

“When an actor has appeared in a B-movie they are labelled as a B-actor, you never get offered quality work ever again,” Green said. “I never wanted this to be a B-movie but I realised more towards the end that it was going to happen.”

She went on to refer to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a prop gun was allegedly fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust last year. Her own stunt training for A Patriot was cut in a cost-saving measure from four weeks to five days.

“You can’t make a quality film by cutting corners,” Green said. “You look at what happened with Alec Baldwin on the movie Rust, the producers were cutting corners, no safety measures and a young woman got killed.”

She even responded to allegations over the dramatic tone of her texts. “It’s my Frenchness coming out sometimes,” she said.