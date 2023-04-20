18 months after fatal shooting, Alec Baldwin to resume filming 'Rust'

Filming on the Western movie Rust will resume this week in Montana, following the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal with actor Alec Baldwin on the original production in New Mexico.

Baldwin will continue his involvement as an actor and coproducer, and Rust Move Productions attorney Melina Spadone said that filming will restart Thursday at the Yellowstone Film Ranch.

The production company finalised a settlement last month with New Mexico workplace safety regulars over “serious” violations, agreeing to a $100,000 (€91,000) fine.

It followed a scathing safety review that detailed unheeded complaints and misfires on set before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed in October 2021.

Plans to resume filming were outlined last year by her widower Matthew Hutchins in a proposed settlement to a wrongful death lawsuit that would make him an executive producer on a rebooted Rust.

Prosecutors in Santa Fe are pressing forward with involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty.

Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The actor has said the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger. An FBI forensic report found the weapon could not have been fired unless the trigger was pulled.

Evidentiary hearings are scheduled in early May in the state District Court to decide whether to proceed toward trial. Baldwin has indicated that he won't attend those hearings.

Souza, the director, has said he'll return to the Rust production to honour the legacy of Halyna Hutchins.

Parts of a documentary about Hutchins' life will be filmed simultaneously with Rust.