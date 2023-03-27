Jonathan Majors, the rising star in Hollywood, was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.

On Sunday, an attorney for Majors said there's evidence that he is “entirely innocent."

New York City police said that Majors, star of Da 5 Bloods, Magazine Dreams, as well as the recently released Creed III and Marvel's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

Police responded to a call inside an apartment in the Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted," a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement. "Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

An attorney for Majors, Priya Chaudhry, stated that Majors “is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows" and blamed the incident on the woman having “an emotional crisis.” Chaudhry said there was evidence clearing Majors, including “video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Majors was arraigned Sunday on a complaint involving misdemeanour charges for assault and aggravated harassment. A judge ordered Majors released on his own recognizance. He was scheduled to appear in court on 8 May.

Majors' arrest comes just weeks after the actor presented an award at the Oscars.

Creed III co-stars Michael B. Jordan (left) and Jonathan Majors (right) at the Oscars earlier this month Getty Images

In the meantime, the US Army suspended its TV ad campaign featuring Majors that was intended to target younger audiences.

The Army Enterprise Marketing Office said in a statement Sunday that the US Army is “deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest.”

“While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” the office said in a statement.

The Army ads, titled “Overcoming Obstacles” and “Pushing Tomorrow,” are part of the plan to revive the Army’s “Be All You Can be” motto. They highlighted the history of the Army and some of the many professions that recruits can pursue.

In the Army's worst recruiting year in recent history, the service fell 25% short of its goal to enlist 60,000 recruits in 2022. The new ads were a key element in the Army's drive to find creative new ways to attract recruits.