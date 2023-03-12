Oscars 2023: The Academy Awards as it happens - Live

It’s the 95th Academy Awards and Euronews Culture are liveblogging the entire evening / morning, keeping track of the winners, losers and all the gossip from this year’s ceremony.
Follow our live feed below as we keep you informed of everything everywhere all at once.
Here goes...
Volodymyr Zlenskyy has been welcomed by most awards shows over the past year, appearing via video link at the Grammys, Cannes and the Berlinale, to name a few. While this shrewd com tactic to keep the invasion of Ukraine at the forefront of people’s minds has worked so far, there are grumblings that people are getting progressively fed up with his interventions during major cultural ceremonies. And for the second year in a row, the Oscars have snubbed Zelenskyy.
This comes as polls show Americans’ support for aiding Ukraine has weakened.
Sean Penn – who threatened to “smelt” his awards in public last year if Zelenskyy wasn’t given an Oscars platform to say a few words (spoiler: Penn never did destroy his Oscars) – must be fuming. Again.
It’s unclear what the rationale behind this year’s rejection is, but the Academy do tend to steer clear of politics when they can – unlike festivals like the Berlinale.
It’s not the first time – Zelenskyy’s team reached out to the Toronto Film Festival earlier this year for a satellite intervention, but were denied. A TIFF spokesperson said at the time that the festival “does not comment on discussions with dignitaries, government officials or international embassies.”
So unless Penn storms the stage or some winner decides to launch themselves into a worthy but probably misguided diatribe, tonight should be all about filmmaking achievement and nothing else.
Watch this space. (And for the love of all that’s good and pure, don’t watch Penn’s headline grabbing documentary Superpower, which premiered in Berlin last month. I sat through it, and it’s well-meaning but self-congratulatory drivel.)
If you’re wondering where we’re coming from with our predictions for this year, the whole Euronews Culture team pitched in (read: were coerced) to partake in the Oscars Best Picture hustings, giving their take on why they think each film should / shouldn’t / could / couldn’t win the top award.
So, if you’ve only watched Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick this year (what are you playing at, you colon and sequel-obsessed heathens?), then here’s the refresher you so badly need:
For those playing catch up, here are our full predictions for the evening – those who will likely celebrate and the ones who will most probably commiserate:
BREAKING: Lady Gaga will be here to perform her song 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick.
So, what can we expect from tonight?
Get ready for a very vanilla ceremony compared to last year.
I doubt Jimmy Kimmel’s lower jaw is in any danger from any of the nominees this year. Unless Will Smith makes a surprise appearance, despite his 10-year ban. In that case, anything goes.
Prepare your soul for SO MANY jokes and callbacks to The Slap. Not that we are in any way encouraging a drinking game, but the chances are that a swig per Will Smith slap reference will get you out for the count by the halfway mark. While it’s worth noting that this is the first Oscars night since Slapgate 2022, let’s hope they tone it down and we can all collectively move on as a culture. We deserve better than to still exist in this frozen-in-time moment which was, admittedly, a whole new low for the Oscars. They will want to course correct this year, and Kimmel, who has hosted twice before (including during the infamous La La Land – Moonlight Best Picture fiasco), seems like a safe pair of hands for the Academy.
Plus, the recent and currently streaming Chris Rock special - in which he finally breaks his silence over last year’s pretty pathetic spectacle – isn’t even that good.
Read more about the new Oscars crisis team and the preparations for this evening here:
