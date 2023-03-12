Oscars 2023: The Academy Awards as it happens - Live

What else can you expect tonight?

Well, you can also prepare yourselves for no Zelenskyy speech at the start of the ceremony.

Volodymyr Zlenskyy has been welcomed by most awards shows over the past year, appearing via video link at the Grammys, Cannes and the Berlinale, to name a few. While this shrewd com tactic to keep the invasion of Ukraine at the forefront of people’s minds has worked so far, there are grumblings that people are getting progressively fed up with his interventions during major cultural ceremonies. And for the second year in a row, the Oscars have snubbed Zelenskyy.

This comes as polls show Americans’ support for aiding Ukraine has weakened.

Sean Penn – who threatened to “smelt” his awards in public last year if Zelenskyy wasn’t given an Oscars platform to say a few words (spoiler: Penn never did destroy his Oscars) – must be fuming. Again.

It’s unclear what the rationale behind this year’s rejection is, but the Academy do tend to steer clear of politics when they can – unlike festivals like the Berlinale.

It’s not the first time – Zelenskyy’s team reached out to the Toronto Film Festival earlier this year for a satellite intervention, but were denied. A TIFF spokesperson said at the time that the festival “does not comment on discussions with dignitaries, government officials or international embassies.”

So unless Penn storms the stage or some winner decides to launch themselves into a worthy but probably misguided diatribe, tonight should be all about filmmaking achievement and nothing else.

Watch this space. (And for the love of all that’s good and pure, don’t watch Penn’s headline grabbing documentary Superpower, which premiered in Berlin last month. I sat through it, and it’s well-meaning but self-congratulatory drivel.)