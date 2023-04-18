Marvel star Jonathan Majors has been dropped by his long-time management company Entertainment 360.

The firm reportedly opted to sever ties with Majors due to his arrest in New York City following a domestic dispute in March.

Majors’ publicists at the Lede Company have also stepped away from representing the actor.

This news follows reports that the US Army was quickly updating its recruiting ads, after being forced to yank commercials that featured actor Jonathan Majors, in the wake of his arrest.

The 33-year-old actor was arrested on 25 March after NYPD officers showed up at his home in response to a 911 call following a dispute he had with an unnamed 30-year-old woman. The woman was taken to a hospital with what were described as “minor injuries to her head and neck,” and Majors was charged with assault and harassment.

Majors is expected to appear in court on 8 May to contest the charges. He has already denied the allegations.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Majors’ defence lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told Deadline in March. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District lawyer with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Ms Chaudhry said the “evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations”.

Jonathan Majors as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) Marvel

There is also speculation surrounding whether Marvel Studios is about to drop its star, which the MCU has built as its focal point for their upcoming slate of films. Majors plays key antagonist Kang the Conqueror, and the upcoming Phase Five revolves around the character.

Majors played the role for the first time in the Disney+ TV show Loki, before portraying the character on the big screen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He has signed on to reprise the role in several subsequent films, with his arc expected to culminate in 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2026’s Avengers: Secret Wars. He has already completed filming on the second season of Loki.

While Marvel Studios has yet to comment on Majors’ arrest, rumours are swirling that the actor may be replaced for future projects. The main name currently on everyone’s lips is Damson Idris.

The up-and-coming actor, 31, currently stars in the crime drama Snowfall and he also appeared in the Netflix sci-fi film Outside The Wire.

Damson Idris, star of Snowfall Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Rumours of his potential casting were first sparked by film critic Jeff Sneider during a discussion on The Hot Mic podcast.

Sneider said: “Even though there hasn't been any movement on the Jonathan Majors front, I've heard that's the kind of actor who, like, if Jonathan Majors got the boot as Kang, someone like Damson Idris is the type of the person that [Marvel] may look at to replace him if that, in fact, happens.”

This is purely speculation for the time being, but Marvel do find themselves in an almighty pickle, as they have invested heavily in Majors for the foreseeable future. At the very least, contingency plans are reportedly being put in place should the allegations against Majors lead to a conviction.