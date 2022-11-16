Kevin Spacey hit with seven more allegations of sexual assault

Actor Kevin Spacey is to be charged with seven further sex offences in the UK, in addition to those he is already due to stand trial for in June next year.

All the charges relate to one man.

Britain's Crown Prosecution said that charges against the former House of Cards star are three of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The charges relate to incidents between 2001 and 2004.

The prosecuting authority approved the charges following "a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,'' said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division.

Appearing in court in July this year, 63-year-old Spacey pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago. That plea related to four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Last month, a jury sided with Kevin Spacey in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star’s career, finding he did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp, then 14, while both were in Broadway plays in 1986.

Spacey, who has addresses in London and the US, was granted bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing in June. His trial is one of several pertaining to #MeToo cases.