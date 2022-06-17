Euronews takes a look at the hottest cultural events in Europe at the moment.

CABOURG ROMANTIC FILM FESTIVAL 2022

Romance and passion are at the heart of the Cabourg film festival in Normandy.

A major event for French and international cinema, the festival welcomes more than 12,000 people over five days for screenings both in theatres and outdoors. The central theme each year is Romanticism, and for the 36th edition the festival is paying tribute to one of Europe's most renowned talents - German-French actress Romy Schneider.

The poster for this year’s festival features an image of Schneider from the 1972 film “Cesar et Rosalie” directed by Claude Sautet.

The festival runs from June 15 to June 19.

SUMMER EXHIBITION 2022

One of London's hottest exhibitions this summer is getting even hotter, as the “Summer Exhibition” at the Royal Academy of Art tackles climate change.

The theme this year is climate, and the 1,462 pieces on show paint a harrowing picture of the state of the planet, showing tidal waves, massive fires and seas overflowing with refuse.

The Summer Exhibition, a yearly mainstay on the cultural calendar since its debut in 1769, showcases art in all its forms. It features prints, paintings, films, photography, and even architectural works and sculpture. More than 15,000 pieces were submitted this year for the open entry show.

The Summer Exhibition runs from June 21 to August 21.

PHOTOESPAÑA

In Spain, PhotoEspaña is celebrating its 25th anniversary with 118 exhibitions showcasing 268 photographers and visual artists in Madrid and other cities. Climate has also taken on a central role for many artists here.

At Madrid’s UNOde50 gallery, the free exhibition “Realidades y Delirios” by artist Carlota Gomez Touet invites visitors to enter a pastel-coloured fantasy world where objects are not what they appear.

The series of photo collages takes a radical look at the state of the planet through the misuse of everyday objects and habits.

PhotoEspaña runs from June 10 to September 28.