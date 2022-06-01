Jurors in Virginia on Wednesday ruled in favour of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, in the libel case brought by the actor against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The seven-person civil jury had to come to a unanimous decision to reach each verdict. They deliberated for about 12 hours over three days.

Depp had filed a $50 million (€47 million) lawsuit against Heard, arguing that she defamed him in an op-ed for the Washington Post. Jury members found Depp should be awarded more than $10 million (€9.3 million) in damages.

However, the jury also found in favour Heard in some aspects of her counterclaim which said she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax. The jury ruled that Heard should receive $2 million (€1.8 million).

In the article, written in 2018, Heard described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”, but did not include Depp’s name.

The jury had to decide if two particular passages of the article and the headline were defamatory. Because Depp is a public figure, Heard could only be found guilty if it was decided that she knew what she wrote was false.

Heard’s lawyers had told the jury that the case should fail if Heard suffered even one incident of abuse.

Heard had countersued for $100 million (€93.8 million), saying Depp's lawyer smeared her by calling abuse allegations a hoax.

Depp, who has starred in blockbuster movies including the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films and the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, said he never struck Heard or any woman, and that Heard’s allegations cost him “everything.”

Heard’s attorneys have argued that she told the truth and that her opinion was protected free speech under the US Constitution’s First Amendment.

The six-week trial, followed by millions of people around the world, featured accusations of domestic abuse on both sides.

Allegations of abuse

Both parties testified at length during the trial, going into details about their troubled marriage.

In his testimony, Depp claimed that allegations made by Heard and her team of his substance abuse were embellished.

The actor accused Heard of abuse instead, claiming that Heard injured his finger after throwing a vodka bottle at him.

He also testified about his difficult childhood and abusive relationship with his mother.

During her time on the stand, Heard denied injuring Depp's finger that night with the vodka bottle, claiming that while she did smash a bottle, she was not aware of his injuries until later on. She said Depp sexually assaulted her that night with a liquor bottle.

Heard’s testimony also included allegations of Depp’s behaviour on drugs and alcohol, as well as allegations of sexual assault and physical abuse.

Depp had previously also filed a libel suit in the United Kingdom against British tabloid The Sun over an article that called him a “wife beater”, but lost that case in November 2020.