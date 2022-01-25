Taylor Swift has defended herself against "completely false" comments by Damon Albarn suggesting she "doesn’t write her own songs".

The singer made a rare appearance on Twitter to defend herself against the the Blur and Gorillaz frontman's "damaging" claims made in an interview with the Los Angeles Times to promote a concert in the area.

Swift – who has nine studio albums under her belt at the age of 32 – addressed the Britpop giant on the platform directly.

Her retort read: "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f*cked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW."

PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering 😑 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

The interaction marks the biggest pop culture controversy of 2022 so far, with politicians (including Gabriel Boric Font, newly elected President of Cuba and famous Swiftie), collaborators, and impassioned fans stepping out in support of the artist.

But how did this situation escalate so quickly? And were Albarn's comments woefully misguided, misinterpreted, or based on actual evidence?

Euronews Culture explains all below.

How did the war of words between Albarn and Swift begin?

The Blur and Gorillaz frontman told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on January 23 that the prolific popstar's "endlessly upbeat" music was an example of artists hiding behind "sound and attitude".

"She doesn’t write her own songs," he argued.

He went on to double down on his comments, shutting down the interviewer's defence that the 32-year-old artist self-pens or co-writes all of her songs.

"That doesn’t count," he said. "I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes."

Pivoting to a wider discussion about songwriting, Albarn disparagingly compared the performer to her peer, 20-year-old Billie Eilish. Albarn expressed that Eilish's music was "exceptional" – despite engaging in the same songwriting practices as the artist he was critiquing.

"A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker – less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional."

With this came an almighty social media uprising against the musician's comments that is still ongoing.

Does Taylor Swift write her own songs?

In short – yes. It doesn't take a superfan of the singer to know she is widely respected by (most of) her industry fellows and much of this is rooted in her obsession with the craft of songwriting.

It is arguably a large part of her brand. From lengthy voice memos exploring the genesis of some of her biggest songs to detailed CD and vinyl booklet clues denoting where she sourced her inspiration, fans and critics enthusiastically engage in decoding where each artistic and narrative choice comes from with each new release.

Publishing records show there is not a single track by the singer released without her co-sign.

Over her 18-year career, 50 songs have been published exclusively under her name.

Aged 20, the singer was trusted by her former label Big Machine to release 'Speak Now', a multi-platinum country-pop crossover without a single co-write.

Tackling the singer's relationships with fellow musicians Joe Jonas and John Mayer, as well as addressing the fallout from her first big scandal – the Kanye West VMAs incident – the album went on the become a multi-platinum record and is the best selling entirely self-written album on digital platforms of all time.

However – that's not to say she hasn't historically collaborated with many different songwriters since.

Are Albarn's comments technically true if Swift does use co-writers?

Not exactly. Albarn's comments likely come from a place of experience wherein popular artists in the music industry use co-writers in hundreds of different ways.

A co-writing credit on a song could mean anything from the artist contributing a couple of chorus lines to a song presented to them by seasoned producers, to spending weeks, if not months, closely collaborating on an idea they already have with other people.

The reason Albarn's comments have incensed friends and Swiftie's alike is because, in their eyes, she falls firmly into the latter group.

Swift has expressed her frustrations about this assumption in the past, dating back to a 2014 interview with Time Magazine.

She said working with close friend Ed Sheeran made her realise they were perceived very differently as songwriters.

"My friend Ed, no one questions whether he writes everything. In the beginning, I liked to think that we were all on the same playing field.

"And then it became pretty obvious to me that when you have people sort of questioning the validity of a female songwriter, or making it seem like it’s somehow unacceptable to write songs about your real emotions—that it somehow makes you irrational and overemotional—seeing that over the years changed my view. It’s a little discouraging that females have to work so much harder to prove that they do their own things."

Later on, in 2019, she harkened back to that realisation in an interview with UK DJ Zane Lowe.

She said she found that by her early 20s, critics were deciding that her songwriting "was a trick rather than a skill and a craft."

Has Damon Albarn apologised since the backlash?

The 53-year-old jumped on Twitter shortly after Swift's original statement to apologise "unconditionally" for his comments.

He said he agreed with her points and felt that "sadly [the conversation] was reduced to clickbait".

"The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand," he concluded.

I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022

Swift is yet to publicly respond to his apology.

Fans and industry figures are calling the comments 'clueless' and 'embarassing'

The National's Aaron Dessner (left) and Bleachers' Jack Antonoff (right) were some of the first to defend the singer AP

Indie-pop super-producer Jack Antonoff and The National's Aaron Dessner soon rushed their friend's defence.

The pair worked closely with the singer, co-writing and co-producing Swift's latest albums (discounting her re-recorded material), surprise COVID-19 pandemic releases 'folklore' and 'evermore', in 2020.

i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 24, 2022

Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor's brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her ...your statements couldn't be further from the truth...you're obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process — Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) January 24, 2022

It opened the doors for some Swifties to cast their minds back on the musicians that have openly supported Swift throughout her career, such as Paul McCartney. The pair were due to appear on stage together had the Glastonbury festival of 2020 taken place, both billed as headliners.

paul mccartney, billy joel, andrew lloyd webber: “taylor swift is an amazing songwriter”



the dude from gorillaz: “she doesn’t write her own songs” — taylor swift wrote cornelia street alone (@peterlosinwendy) January 25, 2022

Worth noting that McCartney and John Lennon were very famous advocates of co-writing.

Sorry, Lennon/McCartney (and Goffin/King and Fagen/Becker and Holland/Dozier/Holland and Jagger/Richard’s and….), whenever you co-wrote, it didn’t count, according to Damon Albarn. pic.twitter.com/XmagAspyEP — Brian Hiatt (@hiattb) January 24, 2022

More humorously, fans also took issue with the frontman's characterisation of the actual material as "upbeat'. Those who the 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' reduced the tears begged to differ.

let’s not gloss over him calling Taylor’s music “endlessly upbeat” when half of the songs on folklore make me want to jump off a cliff headfirst https://t.co/z8Ca2Wx0l1 — Jemima Skelley (@jemimaskelley) January 24, 2022

“It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat.” Tell me you haven’t listened to her entire discography without telling me. — Liz Bradley (@lizbradley16) January 24, 2022

If Taylor Swift is “endlessly upbeat,” then why am I endlessly crying? — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 24, 2022

but this taylor and damon albarn situation just reminds me of how much i hate people who think listening to darker music makes them cool. being “endlessly upbeat” doesn’t take away from the art of a song, and sad doesn’t equate to “more meaningful” lol — tia (@cursedhive) January 24, 2022

me on my way to the dance floor to shake my ass to sad, beautiful, tragic because all of taylor’s songs are so endlessly upbeat pic.twitter.com/XwXkTgd5ps — ً (@_____gabrieI) January 25, 2022

LOVE Taylor Swift dragging Damon Albarn to oblivion for his comment that stinked of embarrassing pop music snobbery and just a dollop of misogyny — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) January 24, 2022

Jason Lipshutz, Music Director of Billboard magazine, described Albarn's hot-take as "the STRANGEST criticism one could lop at Taylor Swift without any actual evidence".

More than anything, "She doesn’t write her own songs" is just the STRANGEST criticism one could lob at Taylor Swift without any actual evidence in an on-the-record interview. It's like deciding not to say "I don't like ice cream," and instead saying "Ice cream is actually warm" — Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) January 24, 2022

Journalists have also taken issue with Albarn's 'clickbait' excuse

On the night of his apology, Albarn went on to perform at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, dedicating 'Song 2' – one of Blur's biggest hits – to Mikael Wood, the reporter responsible for the piece that he has described as "clickbait".

The word that also crops up in his written apology.

Journalists from across the globe argued Albarn's inference that his comments had been used in this manner crucially misunderstood the term.

Very much not here for this blaming journalists when you mess up and wish you hadn’t slagged someone off publicly thing. Reading the interview he clearly slates Taylor Swift twice, despite the journalist pushing back after suggesting she’s a great songwriter in the first place. https://t.co/DrjTsAAdLp — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) January 24, 2022

"clickbait" is when a quote is taken out of context in order to get readers to click a story. The context here is that Albarn said Taylor Swift didn't write her own songs, was CORRECTED BY THE REPORTER and doubled down lmao https://t.co/E1TwfOqAF7 — kelsey mckinney (@mckinneykelsey) January 24, 2022

Damon Albarn said his comments about Taylor Swift were reduced to clickbait, but his words were literally "She doesn't write her own songs."



I think that one's on you, my guy — sam d (@beateasy) January 25, 2022

How does this add to the 90s Britpop row?

Music lovers have long-debated who ruled guitar music in the 90s – Blur or Oasis? AP

The fallout of this controversy has paved the way for the internet's Britpop fans to score points for Oasis in Britain's very own vintage Battle of the Bands.

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher once famously called 'Shake It Off' a "f*cking tune", after all.

Who knew the outcome would be affected by an artist that wasn't yet in high school at the peak of their feud?

if i was taylor swift i’d be like dude the lyrics to the chorus of your biggest song are literally woooohooooo — nigh eve6 (@Eve6) January 25, 2022

People are talking about Taylor Swift's fans going after Damon Albarn for this. Meanwhile, I'm sitting here refreshing Liam Gallagher's Twitter like a mad man waiting for him to say something like "The dum fuckk always wuz a twat. I been tell you lads that since 95 LG x" https://t.co/C7oIj3WGvJ — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) January 24, 2022

if i was taylor i’d tweet a spotify link to an oasis song — ali (@alvinstan) January 24, 2022

i wasnt gonna weigh in on the taylor v damon debate (its like ur v uptight cousin and weird uncle fighting at christmas) but he shouldn't rly talk about 'writing songs' when every gorillaz track is just him vibing and saying 'ooooooh' and 'yeahhhh' while a rapper tears it up — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) January 25, 2022

We're yet to see if Albarn's apology will be ignored or accepted, but one thing's for sure – this could well cement the last time someone in the music industry discredits Swift's credentials. Like, ever.