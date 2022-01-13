Eric Gill sculpture attack: the art versus life debate rages on

The latest statue to provoke the ire of the British public is one by Eric Gill, a sculptor and printmaker who died in 1940.

His sculpture, which depicts Ariel and Prospero from Shakespeare's late play “The Tempest,” sits above the front entrance to the BBC's Broadcasting House headquarters in central London.

British police cordoned off the area on Wednesday after a man was spotted scaling the building and using a hammer to attack the statue which has caused a controversy centred on Gill's diaries, which were published decades after his death, revealing that he sexually abused his daughters and the family dog.

The furore continued into Thursday as the debate developed into an art vs life dynamic on social media.

BBC Culture Editor Katie Razzal, who had something of a ringside seat during the statue attack, took to Twitter to ask if this was the way to go about protesting the moral values of the artist. Writer and Broadcaster David Aaronovitch was unequivocal in saying that it isn't the way at all. His argument being that the art is not the man.

This is the latest in not only a long line of statue defacements on moral grounds, but also a long line of cultural icons whose transgressions have led some to desire a ban on their output.

One of the most notable questions on this wavelength is: Should people still like the music of Michael Jackson after the myriad accusations?

The 'Billie Jean' singer was accused of child molestation and acquitted during a 2005 trial, but since his death, more allegations have come forward, which the Jackson family have repeatedly denied. This came to a head in the 2019 HBO documentary film 'Leaving Neverland', where two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, allege they were victims of sustained abuse at the hands of the singer when they were children. After the film was aired, NME released the results of a poll.

Gill's sculpture had previously drawn criticism and activist groups have demanded its removal.

Officers and ambulance workers rushed to the scene after receiving reports that a man had used a ladder to reach the 10-foot-tall sculpture.

The Metropolitan Police said officers attempted to “engage with the man," and that another man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

The incident came a week after a jury cleared four protesters of criminal damage after they pulled down a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in the city of Bristol in June 2020. The four protesters, who threw the statue into the harbor after toppling it, were acquitted on Jan. 5 following an 11-day trial.