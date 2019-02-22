Singer R Kelly charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse in Illinois: local media

The American singer R. Kelly was criminally charged in Illinois on Friday with multiple counts of sexual abuse, local media reported.

The singer, whose real name is Robert Kelly, was charged in Cook County, Illinois, with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, NBC News reported.

Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx was scheduled to announce charges against Kelly at a news conference later on Friday in Chicago, Foxx's office said in a statement.

The television documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly", released last month, focused on allegations of sexual misconduct against the performer made by multiple women.

The singer and record producer, known for his song "I believe I can fly", has denied accusations of abuse for years, including those from the documentary series.

The record label Sony Music-owned RCA split with R Kelly last month.