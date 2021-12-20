Classical crossover superstar Carlos Marín of Il Divo dies at 53

Il Divo's Spanish baritone Carlos Marín has died after spending several days in hospital. He was 53 years old.

News of the singer's passing was broken by Marín's three band members via the group's social media pages.

The classical crossover group, consisting of Marín, Swiss tenor Urs Buhler, American tenor David Miller and French tenor Sébastien Izambard, were formed in 2003 as a result of an international search by music executive Simon Cowell.

"For 17 years, the four of us have been on this incredible Il Divo journey together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that her beautiful soul may rest in peace," they said.

For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love -- David, Sebastien and Urs — Il Divo (@ildivoofficial) December 19, 2021

His cause of death was not specified, but Marín was admitted to the intensive care unit of Manchester Royal hospital in England on December 8 after falling ill with COVID-19.

As a result, all remaining dates of the band's UK Christmas tour were postponed to December 2022.

The singer was admitted into hospital with "compromised oxygen" and placed into an induced coma.

Marín sold more than 25 million records worldwide with Il Divo, releasing 10 original studio albums (including three multi-platinum titles) in their time together.

He also maintained a successful solo career, performing around the world and recording several studio and live albums. Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan and Barbra Streisand are some of the luminaries with whom he shared the stage.