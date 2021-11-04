Operalia's rising stars take the Bolshoi by storm

Musica meets the rising stars of opera at the 28th edition of Operalia. This year the annual opera competition was held for the very first time in Moscow's iconic Bolshoi theatre.

I've always dreamed to be part of our programme since I was in my first year of college. I would watch the videos of everyone....it doesn't seem real to me right now. I think it will all sink in once everything is over. Right now, we're so high on competition, on all these emotions, all these meetings, it's incredible. Mané Galoyan Soprano

Operalia aims to help discover and launch the careers of young stars within the opera industry.

Founded by the world-renowned Spanish singer and conductor Plácido Domingo in 1993, this year's top prize went to Peruvian tenor Ivan Ayon-Rivas and Russian mezzo-soprano Victoria Karkacheva.

The goal of the competition is to attract the very best talent from around the world where they can audition before a distinguished panel of judges in the categories of opera and zarzuela. And winning prize money or participating is only one of the many benefits. As the jury is comprised of general directors and casting directors from international opera houses, many singers go on to star in upcoming productions after being spotted.

Each year around 1000 young singers between 18 and 32 apply to enter the competition. A jury made up of three respected opera personalities listens to the recordings that are sent in rating them on a scale of one to ten. Of these 1000, around 40 are selected to take part in Operalia.

From the very beginning, we put Opera and Zarzuela in the competition. They come from all around the world so well prepared. It is amazing, amazing, the pronunciation, the style, the feeling, you know, the musicality, so I'm very, very proud. Plácido Domingo Opera singer and conductor