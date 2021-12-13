Winter traditions past and present are being celebrated at the 'Three centuries of the Russian Christmas Tree' exhibition at the Kolomenskoye Museum-Reserve in Moscow.

The festive display retraces the history of New Year's and Christmas celebrations from the 17th century up until modern times.

Visitors can expect to little known facts and details about the seasonal festivities of Russia's past, as meticulously selected by the curators here.

A warm display of decorations, toys, and treats

The story of winter traditions is told by displays of artefacts from ethnographic museums AP

The exhibition showcases more than 700 festive items from 21 museums and the event is a yearly tradition itself.

The collection includes sledges, Christmas tree decorations, clothing and jewellery, toys, gifts, treats and festive inspired paintings.

"Every year since 2010, the Museum-Reserve has been holding New Year's exhibitions, and each time we try to find some new unusual material and tell unknown facts about the New Year," says the museum's curator, Natalya Polonnikova.

"For this exhibition, we also managed to make several discoveries, and maybe those visitors who will come to the exhibition will be able to learn not only new things, but also take a fresh look at this holiday."

"The exhibition is good – it's so kind and warm. Here you can travel from one century to another, from the modern time to the 17-18th centuries" says Boris Rodionov, an exhibition installation specialist.

The exhibition runs at the Kolomenskoye Museum-Reserve until January 31 next year.

Check out the video for a look inside the festive exhibition.