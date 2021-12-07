Staff at one the largest COVID-19 vaccination centers in Bucharest, Romania, have built a three-metre tall Christmas tree out of the empty vaccine containers.

The tree and present boxes are illuminated by colored LEDs, some of which are placed inside the 19,000 empty vaccine containers used. The idea of building the Christmas tree at the centre, where 200,000 people have been vaccinated so far, came up when it opened in March 2021.

Staff collected the containers and started building the tree early November, outside working hours, sometimes staying up until 2 am in the morning to complete it.

Nothing says Christmas like a COVID-19 vaccine container

The lower level of the tree is made with Moderna containers and the presents are made with Johnson and Johnson vaccines AP Photo

Romania has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations, where far fewer people have been vaccinated than in Western Europe.

Authorities have taken steps to revive the country's vaccination campaign but so far, only about 7.5 million people of the country's 19 million population is fully vaccinated.

"We are sending a "Thank You" message to all of those who got their vaccine here, showing our gratitude that they chose our centre to get a COVID-19 vaccine. We have had 200,000 people get vaccinated here." Dr. Cristian says.

Check out the video above to see more of the Christmas tree built from vaccine containers