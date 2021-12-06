This content is not available in your region

Poland

Nativity crib contest takes place in Krakow

By Euronews
Close up of a nativity scene.
Close up of a nativity scene.   -   Copyright  Euronews

Poland's annual contest to find the most beautiful Nativity crib took place in Krakow on Sunday.

This year, 106 cribs were submitted to the 79th edition of the competition, with entrants competing in five different categories: large, medium, small, miniature, and the latest category added this year – school crib.

The cribs must present elements of the city's architecture whilst portraying nativity scenes. The designs must be shiny, hand-made of paper, cardboard, or stanols. They can be mobile, and sometimes multi-level.

Three years ago, the Krakow cribs were recognised by UNESCO as a cultural treasure.

Poland's first contest was organised in 1937.

