Stockholm’s festive gingerbread competition that has been running for 31 years returns to the ArkDes museum.

Over one hundred ginger bread creations can be seen at the exhibition dedicated to the traditional Christmas treat.

The theme of this years competition is 'together'.

So far intricate works have included: The Titanic, US tv show Friends' famous coffee shop 'Central Perk', an igloo and the Berlin Wall - all entirely edible.

Baking on a grander scale

Gingerbread 'Central Perk' cafe from the US sitcom Friends AP Photo

"Architecture can feel a bit advanced and hard for people but everybody has a relation to houses and architecture," says Sara Sandell, a teacher at the ArkDes museum

"So gingerbread houses are a way to make it fun and it's a tradition that many people do yearly at home, they bake together with family and friends so this is a way to make it at on a grander scale."

The competition is designed for all kinds of creators – children, young people, adults, amateurs and professionals.

The winners of the contest – announced on December 19th – will receive a trophy, a special engraved baking tin and a secret design gift.

Check out the video above for a look at the incredible gingerbread creations.