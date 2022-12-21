A delicious and sustainable miniature world - made out of gingerbread

Gingerbread city is ready to welcome visitors! London's Museum of Architecture has opened its gingerbread and sweets-made exhibition which is entirely baked and constructed by architects. It features five cities in five different time zones: polar, continental, temperate, dry and tropical.

"The reason why we do Gingerbread City is to get the public really engaged and excited about architecture," says Melissa Woolford, founder and director of the Museum of Architecture. "It's really the introduction to what architects can do and the creativity they can bring to our cities and communities."

Parts of these edible cities sometimes suffer from the visitors' appetite.

"There are a few little pieces that do go missing along the way", says Melissa Woolford. "So yes, we do have to come back in with some icing and do minor repairs."

Sustainable cities

Marshmallow mines, beaches and... climate refugees. This year's exhibition focuses on climate change and the five cities are shaped in a sustainable way taking into account local resources, building methods and the environment.

The goal is to display an urban landscape that suggests a "new normal".

"More convenient and sustainable," says Woolford. "Where goods and services are easy to get, where there is access to green space and there is the choice of affordable housing wherever you are in the world."