Wimbledon: Game set and match as prize money reaches record

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles Copyright Kirsty Wigglesworth/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Kirsty Wigglesworth/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with APTN
Wimbledon is serving up a record prize pot for its Championships this year with even a first-round loser collecting a consolation prize of £60,000.

Wimbledon's total prize money fund will this year reach a record £50 million (€59 million) pounds, All England Club officials have revealed.

The singles champions of 2024 will each earn £2.7 million (€3.2 million) and even a first-round competitor can gain some consolation from a prize of £60,000 (€71,000) when he or she gets knocked out.

The total amount of prize money on offer is £5.3 million (€6.3 million) more than last year, an increase of 11.9%. The winners' cheques are £350,000 (€414,000) each on 2023, representing a a 14.9% jump on last year.

Total prize money for the Championships over the past 10 years has doubled, up from £25 million (€29.6 million) in 2014 to this year's award.  

Announcing the news, Deborah Jevans, Chair of the All England Club, said: "With this year's Championships only days away, I am delighted to announce a record prize money fund of £50 million, with increases for players in every round and across every event.

"I am particularly pleased that we have been able to increase prize money for the wheelchair and quad wheelchair competitions to £1 million for the first time. 

"Interest in attending Wimbledon has never been greater, with unprecedented demand for tickets through our public ballot and corporate hospitality.

"A thriving, successful Championships gives us the opportunity to give back: to the sport, to our local community, and to strategically invest for the future."

The Championships start on Monday 1 July and end on Sunday 14 July.

