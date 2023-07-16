By Euronews with AP

Carlos Alcaraz won the prestigious British tournament Wimbledon for the first time, beating one of the all-time ‘greats’ of tennis: Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon by beating him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

Instead of Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, becoming the oldest male champion at Wimbledon, Alcaraz, a 20-year-old, became the third-youngest. The age gap between the two was the widest in any men’s Slam final since 1974.

This is Alcaraz's second Grand Slam tournament win after taking the US Open 2022.

Djokovic has previously won 23 Grand Slam tournaments.