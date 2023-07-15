Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova wins women's singles final at Wimbledon

By Euronews

Vondrousova is the first unseeded finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King made it that far in 1963

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova has become a first-time Grand Slam champion after beating sixth seed Ons Jabeur in the women's final at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old won the tournament in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 from the outmatched Jabour who is the only Arab or North African woman to participate in a Grand Slam singles final.

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova lays on the court as she reacts after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women's singles AP Photo

Kate, the Princess of Wales, watched the final from the Royal Box, along with several former champions and some stars of the entertainment world.

Former champions Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli and Conchita Martinez were also in the Royal Box, along with Academy Award-winning actor Maggie Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

All eyes will now be on Sunday's men's final between current title holder Novak Djokovic and Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz.