EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Civic guard exposes Barcelona pickpockets as theft reportedly increases exponentially

In this Wednesday, May 25, 2016 photo, tourists walk at the Maremagnum Port in Barcelona, Spain
In this Wednesday, May 25, 2016 photo, tourists walk at the Maremagnum Port in Barcelona, Spain Copyright Manu Fernandez/Copyright 2016 The AP. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu
Copyright Manu Fernandez/Copyright 2016 The AP. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu
By Euronews with EBU
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Barcelona is a hugely popular tourist spot - but some of these visitors end up having their wallet, phone or passport pickpocketed. Spanish citizens are taking efforts to expose the pickpockets and combat the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where there are tourists, there are pickpockets. 

This is also the case in Barcelona, where many visitors to the city end up leaving without a phone, wallet, passport or all three. 

Some Spanish citizens say the police are doing too little to combat the issue, so they decided to take matters into their own hands. 

Eliana Guerrero founded the Patrulla Ciduadana Barcelona, a civic guard group which aims to expose pickpockets. 

 “Our method is to monitor the metro stations and buses, and above all to make them [the pickpockets] publicly visible.,” she says, “We film them and put them on our social media channels. That hurts them the most. The police can’t do that." 

Guerrero says that in recent years, the pickpocketing situation in Barcelona has become even worse – saying that both theft and violent robberies have increased exponentially. 

“We want to try and make sure that the law is changed and that it will not be so easy anymore to steal a wallet or a phone without consequences.” 

Where there are tourists, there are pickpockets. 

This is also the case in Barcelona, where many visitors to the city end up leaving without a phone, wallet, passport or all three. 

Some Spanish citizens say the police are doing too little to combat the issue, so they decided to take matters into their own hands. 

Eliana Guerrero founded the Patrulla Ciduadana Barcelona, a civic guard group which aims to expose pickpockets. 

 “Our method is to monitor the metro stations and buses, and above all to make them [the pickpockets] publicly visible.,” she says, “We film them and put them on our social media channels. That hurts them the most. The police can’t do that." 

Guerrero says that in recent years, the pickpocketing situation in Barcelona has become even worse – saying that both theft and violent robberies have increased exponentially. 

“We want to try and make sure that the law is changed and that it will not be so easy anymore to steal a wallet or a phone without consequences.” 

Watch more in the player above. 

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Police search for Puigdemont after leading Barcelona rally in surprise return to Spain

‘Tourists have no power to transform Barcelona’: Is rage at digital nomads misdirected?

The end of Airbnb in Barcelona: What does the tourism industry think of the apartment ban?

Barcelona Tourism Crime