EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Police search for Puigdemont after leading Barcelona rally in surprise return to Spain

Puigdemont in Spain
Puigdemont in Spain Copyright Joan Mateu/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
Copyright Joan Mateu/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Jesús MaturanaEuronews
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied
This article was originally published in Spanish

The separatist former president of Catalonia returned to his home country in a bid to prevent the Catalan parliament from voting in a new socialist government, in what he described as "the only way to return to normality".

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Barcelona are attempting to locate the former Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont, who returned to the country on Thursday despite a pending arrest warrant. 

The Catalan police, Mossos d'Esquadra, have embarked on a search and arrest operation aimed at finding the former separatist leader of the Spanish region following a rally on Thursday morning, setting up roadblocks across the city.

Puigdemont, who fled Spain after organising an illegal independence referendum in the wealthy Spanish region nearly seven years ago, defiantly appeared in Barcelona after travelling from Belgium.

He faces charges of sedition and embezzlement for his role in the attempt to break Catalonia away from the rest of Spain.

Earlier on Thursday, long lines of people thronged the Passeig Lluis Companys in Barcelona with Catalan flags at the event ahead of the parliament session Puigdemont planned to attend. He punched the air to cheers on a bright, sunny day. 

Tens of thousands of Puigdemont's supporters gathered, some seen readying V for Vendetta-style Puigdemont masks to be worn during the event. The rally was organised by his political party Together for Catalonia (Junts), hours before a new regional government was to take office nearby.

Earlier this week, the separatist leader announced that he would return to Spain and that he intended to attend the plenary session of the Catalan Parliament and prevent the vote on the new government led by socialist Salvador Illa.

"In normal democratic conditions, for a deputy like me to announce his intention to attend the session would be unnecessary and irrelevant, but ours are not normal democratic conditions," said the secessionist leader on the lam since the 2017 referendum.

Puidgemont left Spain mere days after the failed referendum on Catalan independence and has since resided in Belgium while serving as an MEP in the European Parliament.

What's next for Puigdemont?

While Puidgemont's whereabouts remain unknown, his homecoming is now set to result in his arrest on sight.

Although it was originally believed the regional parliament would choose to use the tools at its disposal to prevent Puidgemont's immediate arrest, this was never a long-term solution, attorney Antonio Gómez de Olea told Euronews.

"In the end, as it is national territory, he will end up being arrested sooner or later because a parliament does not have the same legal status as an embassy of an EU or third country," Gómez de Olea said.

Once he has been taken to court, "a decision will be made on the release of Puigdemont, and it is most likely that his lawyer will invoke the amnesty law to defend the freedom of the person under investigation," he explained.

In May, Spain’s national parliament approved a controversial amnesty law for hundreds of Catalan separatists involved in the illegal and unsuccessful 2017 secession bid that might also benefit Puigdemont — a decision blasted by conservatives and the far right.

Additional sources • AP

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont announces he will return to Spain by Thursday

Catalonia's fugitive separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to return to Spain

Ukraine has 'legitimate right' to hit targets in Russia, EU says

Junts per Catalunya Carles Puigdemont secessionist Barcelona Catalonia independence challenge Catalonia