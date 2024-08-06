EventsEventsPodcasts
Hamas names 7 October architect Yahya Sinwar as its new leader

Yahya Sinwar chairs a meeting with leaders of Palestinian factions at his office in Gaza City, April 13, 2022
Yahya Sinwar chairs a meeting with leaders of Palestinian factions at his office in Gaza City, April 13, 2022 Copyright AP
Copyright AP
By Euronews with AP
Published on Updated
Sinwar is top of Israel’s most-wanted list for masterminding the 7 October attacks, which left 1,200 people dead and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has chosen Yahya Sinwar, its top official in Gaza who masterminded the 7 October attacks in southern Israel, as its new leader.

Sinwar, a secretive figure who leads Hamas' hardliners and is close to Iran, is at the top of Israel’s kill list after the attack, which left 1,200 people dead and about 250 taken hostage.

Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday that it had named Sinwar as the new head of its political bureau to replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran last week in a presumed Israeli strike.

Also last week, Israel said it had confirmed the death of the head of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Deif, in a July airstrike in Gaza. Hamas has not confirmed his death.

Unlike Haniyeh, who had lived in exile in Qatar for years, Sinwar has remained in Gaza. As Hamas' leader in the territory since 2017, he rarely appeared in public but kept an iron grip on Hamas' rule.

Close to Deif and the armed wing, known as the Qassam Brigades, he worked to build up the group's military capabilities.

Sinwar has been in deep hiding since October, while Israel unleashed its campaign in Gaza, and the death toll among Palestinians, now near 40,000, rose.

Israel Hamas Yahya Sinwar Israel Hamas war Ismail Haniyeh